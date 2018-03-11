+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Lifestyle
'Hot' parts of the body that should be touched during intimacy
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Mar 11, 2018 at 12:58 EAT
hot-parts-of-the-body-that-should-be-touched-during-intimacy
Foreplay curtain raises for rewarding intimacy
SUMMARY
  • Knowing what your partner wants during intimacy begins with knowing what turns and keeps them on.
  • There are various body parts that people ignore but are known to be erogenous in rewarding ways.
  • Trying them out one after another will tell you exactly which body parts your partner wants you to dwell on.

The basis of every solid relationship between two partners often lies in how they carry out various activities including their sex life.

A relationship with straining sexual habits often ends up breaking from infidelity and other factors. While many people brush off the subject of sex education, those who appreciate it learn a few things that go a long way in making things better.

Intimacy between couples is determined by many factors from saving time for each other and knowing one’s partner's wants to making sure one’s partner is well aroused for the act.

See Also: Five telltale signs that your lady is sleeping with other men

There are many erogenous regions of the human body that people forget to include during fireplay, which then leads to unsatisfactory intimacy. These pats are often left out since many people do not view them as sex-related.

Knowing them, however, could guarantee better intimacy and therefore a healthy relationship.

The brain

See Also: Intimacy research: How men with smaller manhoods give more pleasure

What many people fail to know is that the brain is the part of their partner's body they should try out first. The brain is responsible for connecting senses to the rest of the body. For a partner to get into psych for lovemaking, their brain has to warm up to the idea. If it doesn't, the partner will take part without ‘being present’.

Ears

Due to the high number of sensory receptors on the skin, ears are placed among the important parts of the body during intimate times. Touching the ears of your partner may be a complete turn-on for them.

See Also: 20 things that women do during intimacy that men absolutely hate

Neck

The nape and the back of the neck are known to have great sensitivity to low-frequency vibration which often makes them a must touch point, especially for women. Gently touching your partner's neck will warm them up for action.

Mouth and lips

Surveys done in the past have shown that kissing one’s partner as both a relationship builder and sexual arousal factor. This is because most people find kissing a bond stronger that penetration itself.

The small of the back

Men, in particular, find a slow massage on their lower back very arousing. This is because the act sends small vibrations to their lower self where it plays the magic. Doing this to your partner with their favourite massage oil guarantees a precious time ahead.

The feet

The inside and outside of the ankles are very sensitive sp[ot due to the many nerves endings they have. Those nerves are responsible for reacting to touch in other erogenous areas of the body. Gently playing with your partner's feet can lead to a very fulfilling session.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Relationship
Dating
Intimacy
Arousal
Body regions
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
14-issues-that-men-secretly-go-through

Lifestyle

14 issues that men secretly go through

By Dayan Masinde | Sun 11 Mar 2018 12:45pm

11-crucial-things-every-man-should-be-able-to-do

Lifestyle

11 crucial things every man should be able to do

By Hillary Gisore | Sun 11 Mar 2018 12:28pm

six-things-every-girl-tells-her-friends-after-spending-the-night-with-you

Lifestyle

Six things every girl tells her friends after spending the night with you

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 11 Mar 2018 11:29am

More From This Author
hot-parts-of-the-body-that-should-be-touched-during-intimacy

Lifestyle

'Hot' parts of the body that should be touched during intimacy

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 11 Mar 2018 12:58pm

don-t-celebrate-yet-uhuru-raila-talks-wasn-t-surrender-to-status-quo-nasa-warns

News

Don't celebrate yet, Uhuru Raila talks wasn't surrender to status quo- NASA warns

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 11 Mar 2018 12:16pm

six-things-every-girl-tells-her-friends-after-spending-the-night-with-you

Lifestyle

Six things every girl tells her friends after spending the night with you

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 11 Mar 2018 11:29am

Popular Stories
five-telltale-signs-that-your-lady-is-sleeping-with-other-men

Lifestyle

Five telltale signs that your lady is sleeping with other men

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 11 Mar 2018 02:14pm

intimacy-research-how-men-with-smaller-manhoods-give-more-pleasure

Lifestyle

Intimacy research: How men with smaller manhoods give more pleasure

By Mirror news | Sun 11 Mar 2018 02:14pm

mutahi-ngunyi-defends-raila-for-the-first-time-in-three-years-here-s-why

Politics

Mutahi Ngunyi defends Raila for the first time in three years, here’s why

By Fay Ngina | Sun 11 Mar 2018 10:10am

kuanzia-leo-matusi-nimewacha-katika-jina-la-yesu-kristo-babu-owino-remarks-excites-netizens

News

Kuanzia Leo matusi nimewacha katika jina la Yesu Kristo- Babu Owino remarks excites netizens

By Fay Ngina | Sun 11 Mar 2018 11:05am

20-things-that-women-do-during-intimacy-that-men-absolutely-hate

Lifestyle

20 things that women do during intimacy that men absolutely hate

By Anthony Kiarie | Sun 11 Mar 2018 01:32pm

five-solutions-for-men-who-reach-orgasms-a-bit-too-fast

Lifestyle

Five solutions for men who reach orgasms a bit too fast

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 11 Mar 2018 10:19am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Noordin

Noordin