Lifestyle
Top 10 things women want from men immediately after getting intimate
By Dayan Masinde | Updated Mar 09, 2018 at 10:28 EAT
Man and woman in bed [PHOTO: COURTESY]
SUMMARY

When men want sex, they can say and do the right things; but how they truly feel about the woman is revealed after.

Many women get great sex yet still feel unloved by the man, same way many wives feel used by their husbands.

Some men give all the right signs and set the right mood for sex but fail to deliver once satisfied. This leaves most women disappointed, feeling ‘used’.

Women want more than the sexual high, to them, it is an act of intimacy, they long for affection. Man, what she needs after the climax is...

1. To be held to sleep. Cuddle as you talk loving words to each other

See Also: SORRY NICE GUY: Six brutal but honest reasons why ‘bad boys’ will always get the woman

2. To be gently kissed on the lips and forehead. This shows even after the lovemaking, you still yearn for her.


3. To be told, "I love you". This confirms to her the lovemaking was done out of love. She is the only one you desire.

See Also: Female county executive in trouble over sexual utterances

4. To be touched on her belly, especially if you two are trying to make a baby.

5. To be told she is beautiful. Praise her physical and inner beauty, destroy any negative self-conscious thought she has.


See Also: 10 powerful ways to turn on your woman in a minute or less

6. To be looked at with focus. Look deep into her eyes, study her; a woman glows when she feels wanted before, during and after sex. Search her soul through her eyes.

7. To be told how amazing she was. Women often feel a lot of pressure to be sexy and to be great in bed. Tell her how awesome she was, allay her fears and arrest her questioning whether she is good enough in matters sex. The more you praise her, the more she will do for you.

8. Play with her fingers and the wedding ring. Fingers speak love, touch her fingers, run your finger on the wedding ring you gave her. Tell your wife you belong to her. Apologize or forgive, if it was makeup sex. Don't let the issue go unresolved and swept under the carpet just because you had great sex. Too many couples are in problems but are hiding behind sex. Let the makeup sex be the start of a new chapter.

9. Stroke her skin. Many men concentrate only on what is between the legs. But a woman's skin all over her body longs for a love sensation. Stroke her gently on her arms, back, neck, hips; escort your touch with kisses planted on her skin.

10. A shower together, if the sex was morning glory or a quickie before you leave. Jump into the shower together, laugh, wash each other. This warms her heart.

