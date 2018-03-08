Men, eat these foods and you’ll never worry about being a ‘one-minute man’ in bed

SUMMARY You do not need to buy sex-enhancing drugs to have maximum pleasure in bed Basic cheap foods are capable of doing the same work sex-enhancing drugs do

Some people have the problem of losing strength too early when having or trying to have sex. This can be due to many reasons: fatigue, sickness or just boredom.

Sexual stamina is important because one gets to realise the pleasures of sex when they are at their full potential. ​

While some professional advisors would tell you to buy sex-enhancing drugs, some prefer cheaper methods which mainly focus on your diet.

See Also: 20 things women do after sex that men absolutely hate

These are the 10 cheap foods that you can eat on a daily basis to increase your sexual drive and stamina.

Watermelon

Blood flow to your manhood increased when you eat a lot of watermelons. This is because the fruit contains L-citrulline, which is an amino acid important in making erections harder.

See Also: Six types of women that are good in bed

Apples

Apples contain a lot of Quercetin, an antioxidant capable of improving body fortitude. The body goes through a lot of physical changes when exercising and this is similar to performance in bed.

The element also prevents the release of chemicals that aid in muscle breakdown, meaning that you will not feel fatigued for a long time while having sex.

See Also: Differences between debating and arguing as a couple

Bananas

Bananas provide energy and potassium critical in preventing cramps that may obstruct how long you last in bed.

Garlic

Researchers say that garlic is important in boosting your stamina. This is because it stops the formation of fatty acids in the body, which helps keep the heart and other organs healthy.

Nuts (Njugu)

Most men cannot argue with the fact that groundnuts are very effective when it comes to lasting longer in bed. Nuts have a high concentration of magnesium which is key in endurance. Mix the nuts into your githeri, mboga or you can eat them raw – They all act the same way. Erections are also maintained by nitric oxide, a gas which occurs naturally and comprises L-arginine.

Spinach

You ever wondered why Popeye the Sailor Man always popped a can of spinach whenever he wanted to beat somebody up? Well, spinach helps propel erections.

It has a high concentration of Arginine which is an element that helps speed up the growth of muscles.

Avocado

Avocadoes are very rich in stress-releasing vitamins and are also important in aiding blood flow in the body. Too much thinking about how long you can last in bed can get you stressed bug with avocados to the rescue, you will not have to worry about it again.

Pumpkin seeds

They contain lots of Magnesium and Zinc. These two minerals increase levels of testosterone, reduces inflammation in blood vessels, leading to perfect blood flow.

Dark chocolate

They are also stress-relieving foods. Researchers have proved that people who eat a lot of dark chocolate are calmer and more relaxed compared to people who don’t.

Good sex requires you to relax. Dark chocolate will step in to help relax.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​