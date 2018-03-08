+ Post your Story

News
'Why does this governor make so many trips to funerals?' - Locals baffled
By Grapevine | Updated Mar 08, 2018 at 08:24 EAT
why-does-this-governor-make-so-many-trips-to-funerals-locals-baffled
Casket with flowers [PHOTO: COURTESY]
SUMMARY

A first-term governor is irking locals with his numerous trips to funerals 

Grapevine reports that the governor usually travels to different places to attend burial ceremonies 

The penchant of a Governor from Western Kenya to attend funerals in his county has baffled a section of the region’s residents.

The county boss, it is understood graces several burial ceremonies in a week, with weekends being his busiest days.

On one Saturday recently, the first term Governor made ‘marathon’ trips to seven different homesteads to mourn with the bereaved.


An aide of the county chief who spoke to Grapevine said that pleas to his boss to slow down fell on deaf ears.


He said that the county CEO insists that he warmed his way to the hearts of the voters in the region through attending funerals, and he won’t stop now.


