+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Central Kenya MP cornered by wife over affair with colleague
By Grapevine | Updated Mar 08, 2018 at 08:14 EAT
central-kenya-mp-cornered-by-wife-over-affair-with-colleague
Parliament - Kenya [PHOTO: COURTESY]
SUMMARY

A Jubilee politician is in deep dilemma after he was cornered by the wife over an alleged love affair

He is said to be in a deep love triangle involving another nominated MP

A first-term MP from Central Kenya is between a rock and hard place.

The Jubilee politician, Grapevine has been told, is in deep dilemma after his wife got wind of his affair with a fellow lawmaker.

After the legislator’s wife was told about the affair, he confronted her spouse and asked him to choose between her and his lover, a nominated MP.

See Also: Top city bankers caught up in love triangle, elders intervene


The lawmaker on Tuesday night at an up-market joint in Mombasa was heard lamenting that he was at loss on what to do since he was deeply in love with his other woman and doesn’t envisage letting her go.


See Also: MP in love triangle with married lover embarrasses family

The two lawmakers who belong to one committee are always seen together whenever they are out of the country on parliamentary business.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



central kenya
love affair
love triangle
cheating
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
five-telltale-signs-that-your-lady-is-sleeping-with-other-men

Lifestyle

Five telltale signs that your lady is sleeping with other men

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 22 Jan 2018 11:46am

eight-common-lies-that-cheating-men-tell

Lifestyle

Eight common lies that cheating men tell

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 13 Jan 2018 01:14pm

five-ways-to-know-your-man-is-sharing-lungula-with-another-woman

Lifestyle

Five ways to know your man is sharing ‘Lungula’ with another woman

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 06 Jan 2018 11:54am

More From This Author
kenyans-destroy-iebc-online-after-pac-reveals-they-overpaid-lawyers

News

Kenyans ‘destroy’ IEBC online after PAC reveals they overpaid lawyers

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 08 Mar 2018 09:50am

20-things-women-do-after-sex-that-men-absolutely-hate

Lifestyle

20 things women do after sex that men absolutely hate

By Dayan Masinde | Thu 08 Mar 2018 09:45am

five-types-of-lecturers-you-are-likely-to-have

Campus Vibe

Five types of lecturers you are likely to have

By Ivy Aseka | Thu 08 Mar 2018 09:00am

Popular Stories
20-things-that-women-do-during-sex-that-men-absolutely-hate

Lifestyle

20 things that women do during sex that men absolutely hate

By Anthony Kiarie | Fri 05 Jan 2018 12:07pm

central-kenya-mp-cornered-by-wife-over-affair-with-colleague

News

Central Kenya MP cornered by wife over affair with colleague

By Grapevine | Thu 08 Mar 2018 08:14am

six-types-of-women-that-are-good-in-bed

Lifestyle

Six types of women that are good in bed

By Hillary Gisore | Wed 07 Mar 2018 11:30am

why-does-this-governor-make-so-many-trips-to-funerals-locals-baffled

News

'Why does this governor make so many trips to funerals?' - Locals baffled

By Grapevine | Thu 08 Mar 2018 08:24am

cs-henry-rotich-says-the-government-is-broke

News

CS Henry Rotich says the government is broke

By Fay Ngina | Wed 07 Mar 2018 01:30pm

five-types-of-lecturers-you-are-likely-to-have

Campus Vibe

Five types of lecturers you are likely to have

By Ivy Aseka | Thu 08 Mar 2018 09:00am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Noordin

Noordin