+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
CS Henry Rotich says the government is broke
By Fay Ngina | Updated Mar 07, 2018 at 13:30 EAT
cs-henry-rotich-says-the-government-is-broke
Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich
SUMMARY
  • Treasury CS Henry Rotich has said that the government is broke
  • CS Rotich said that shortfall in revenue collection was caused by long election period and drought

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich on Wednesday 7 March told Senate Finance committee that the government is broke.

The CS has petitioned to the Parliament to reduce the county allocations by about Sh18 billion in the next financial year.

"If you were to tell us to disburse 100 percent judiciary executive and parliament also want their full share and I can't get the revenues and you do not want me to touch borrowing, it's impossible. I mean something must give,” said CS Rotich.

See Also: Government finally surrenders Miguna Miguna’s passport

He said the government will introduce an amendment to the Division of Revenue Act 2017, to reduce the money allocated to the counties.

CS Rotich said that shortfall in revenue collection was caused by long election period and drought in the country.

See Also: Government responds after High Court rules Miguna’s deportation illegal

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



CS Henry Rotich
government
broke
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
opinion-why-nasa-should-be-united-now-more-than-ever

Politics

OPINION: Why NASA should be united now more than ever

By Attorney JK Johnson | Mon 05 Feb 2018 09:20am

public-university-too-broke-to-afford-stationery

Campus Vibe

Public university too broke to afford stationery

By Grapevine | Tue 30 Jan 2018 07:55am

former-governor-runs-into-financial-trouble-after-losing-his-seat

News

Former governor runs into financial trouble after losing his seat

By Grapevine | Fri 26 Jan 2018 07:41am

More From This Author
cs-henry-rotich-says-the-government-is-broke

News

CS Henry Rotich says the government is broke

By Fay Ngina | Wed 07 Mar 2018 01:30pm

george-ikua-pens-emotional-anniversary-letter-to-late-wife-janet-kanini-ikua

Lifestyle

George Ikua pens emotional anniversary letter to late wife Janet Kanini Ikua

By Fay Ngina | Wed 07 Mar 2018 12:49pm

differences-between-debating-and-arguing-as-a-couple

Lifestyle

Differences between debating and arguing as a couple

By Dayan Masinde | Wed 07 Mar 2018 11:02am

Popular Stories
cs-henry-rotich-says-the-government-is-broke

News

CS Henry Rotich says the government is broke

By Fay Ngina | Wed 07 Mar 2018 01:30pm

six-types-of-women-that-are-good-in-bed

Lifestyle

Six types of women that are good in bed

By Hillary Gisore | Wed 07 Mar 2018 11:30am

miguna-asks-nrm-supporters-to-raise-funds-to-repair-his-house-causes-stir-on-twitter

News

Miguna asks NRM supporters to raise funds to repair his house - causes stir on Twitter

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 07 Mar 2018 09:10am

george-ikua-pens-emotional-anniversary-letter-to-late-wife-janet-kanini-ikua

Lifestyle

George Ikua pens emotional anniversary letter to late wife Janet Kanini Ikua

By Fay Ngina | Wed 07 Mar 2018 12:49pm

the-secret-struggles-of-a-curvy-woman

Lifestyle

The secret struggles of a curvy woman

By Fay Ngina | Wed 07 Mar 2018 10:07am

riyad-mahrez-shocks-fans-announces-retirement-from-football

Sports

Riyad Mahrez shocks fans, announces retirement from football

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 07 Mar 2018 08:07am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Catherine Mbevi

Catherine Mbevi

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi