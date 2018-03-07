+ Post your Story

Weird News
HIDDEN TALENT: Man lifts 30kg log using only his teeth [PHOTOS]
By Peterson Githaiga | Updated Mar 07, 2018 at 07:40 EAT
hidden-talent-man-lifts-30kg-log-using-only-his-teeth-photos
Gitau lifts the log
SUMMARY

A man has shocked Kiserian residents after showing off the power of his jaws

Joseph Gitau lifted a 30kg log using his teeth, to the amazement of many

Joseph Gitau, a confessed alcohol addict, did not need to use his hands to lift this 30kg log at the Karira Miracle Rehabilitation Centre at Kiserian, Ngong, where he and other addicts are recuperating.

He did it using his teeth without breaking a sweat.

Dentists probably have their reservations but Mr Gitau sees this as a talent.

Don’t try this unless you want to lose your teeth.

The centre offers therapy to those addicted to alcohol and other substances. 

