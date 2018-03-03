mixed-reactions-after-health-cs-sent-knh-ceo-lily-koros-on-compulsory-leave

SUMMARY KNH CEO Lily Koros was sent on compulsory leave following a patient mix-up at the hospital

The move by Health CS Sicily Kariuki has received reactions, both positive and negative

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki on Friday, March 2 sent Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Chief Executive Officer Dr. Lily Koros, her deputy and the Director of Clinical Services Benard Githae on compulsory leave following a brain surgery on the wrong patient at the hospital.

The health minister said that the leave was a move to allow investigations into how the mix-up happened. She said that such cases should not be condoned especially in KNH which is Kenya’s biggest referral hospital. ​

Following the mix-up, Dr. Koros suspended four medical staff, including a surgeon who performed the surgery only to realize hours into it that they had the wrong patient on the operating table.

The incident is said to have occurred as the two patients, the one who underwent surgery and the one who was supposed to shared similar names.

The action by the CS has raised reactions from various people with a section of leaders from the Rift Valey Members of Parliament saying it is uncalled for.





See Also: Kenyatta National Hospital CEO angers Kenyans after responding to rape allegations

Kenyans on social media were not left behind either as they shared their views on the same

It's a big blow to KNH CEO Lily Koros, the top leadership should take FULL responsibility of mistake committed at KNH by their own doctors. The hospital should be scrutinized further by Health CS Sicily Kariuki and revoke license of rogue doctors.— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMigunaKE) March 2, 2018

I must applaud Health CS Sicily Kariuki in the swift way in which she dealt with the Kenyatta National Hospital saga. She visited the facility and sent KNH CEO Lily Koros and others on compulsory leave pending investigations. That's leadership. Credit where it's due. See Also: New mothers reveal the horrors of giving birth at Kenyatta National Hospital March 2, 2018

KNH CEO Lily Koros has now qualified to be elected a Governor in 2022. Don't ask me questions. Just wait.— Sharon ???????? (@jesang_) March 3, 2018

Some people are happy that Health CS Sicily Kariuki has sent KNH CEO Lily Koros on compulsory leave. She should have been sent for head surgery.— Joshua K. Njenga (@JKNjenga) March 2, 2018

I can't really relate the surgery gone wrong and this compulsory leave on KNH CEO Lily Koros. this is a fixed game. lets all not pretend— Cyrus Rotich (@CyrusRotich5) March 3, 2018

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​