miguna-miguna-praises-linus-kaikai-after-he-left-his-position-as-ntv-s-general-manager

Current Chair of the Editors Guild and award-winning Journalist Linus Kaikai has vacated his position as NTV’s General Manager.

Kaikai, who has come into contact with several ‘side-events’ related to his job, much recently almost being arrested during the TV shutdown period, has not said where he is headed. ​

His colleagues, including Larry Madowo were gutted to hear about Linus’ departure barely months after he was on the limelight over the media house’s TV shutdown - airing the ‘swearing-in’ of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga.





Miguna Miguna, the self-declared general of the outlawed National Resistance Movement (NRM) took to his Twitter to applaud Linus, saying he stood out as ‘upright and quintessential’.

He also declared his respect for the journalist and wished him the best of luck.

“The Kenyan media is notorious for mediocrity, incompetence and moral contamination but @LinusKaikai stood out as an upright and a quintessential professional JOURNALIST whom I PROFOUNDLY RESPECT. I wish you the very best in your endeavours, Chief.”

