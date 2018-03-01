+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Miguna Miguna praises Linus Kaikai after he left his position as NTV's General Manager
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Mar 01, 2018 at 09:41 EAT
miguna-miguna-praises-linus-kaikai-after-he-left-his-position-as-ntv-s-general-manager
Linus Kaikai (left) and Miguna Miguna
SUMMARY

Linus Kaikai has left his position as NTV's general manager

NRM general Miguna Migun applauded the journalist on social media, saying he was one of the 'professionals' in the business

Current Chair of the Editors Guild and award-winning Journalist Linus Kaikai has vacated his position as NTV’s General Manager.

Kaikai, who has come into contact with several ‘side-events’ related to his job, much recently almost being arrested during the TV shutdown period, has not said where he is headed.

His colleagues, including Larry Madowo were gutted to hear about Linus’ departure barely months after he was on the limelight over the media house’s TV shutdown - airing the ‘swearing-in’ of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga.

See Also: “He is a certified coward” – Miguna harshly bashes Boni Khalwale after interview on Citizen TV


Miguna Miguna, the self-declared general of the outlawed National Resistance Movement (NRM) took to his Twitter to applaud Linus, saying he stood out as ‘upright and quintessential’.

See Also: Miguna embarks on NRM mobilization and recruitment tour in the US


He also declared his respect for the journalist and wished him the best of luck.

“The Kenyan media is notorious for mediocrity, incompetence and moral contamination but @LinusKaikai stood out as an upright and a quintessential professional JOURNALIST whom I PROFOUNDLY RESPECT. I wish you the very best in your endeavours, Chief.”

See Also: Between Miguna Miguna, Ndii and Magaya, who is the mole?

The Kenyan media is notorious for mediocrity, incompetence and moral contamination but @LinusKaikai stood out as an upright and a quintessential professional JOURNALIST whom I PROFOUNDLY RESPECT. I wish you the very best in your endeavours, Chief. #UhuruMustGo pic.twitter.com/i9HKP38gYB— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) February 28, 2018


Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Linus Kaikai
Miguna Miguna
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
mixed-reactions-after-high-court-orders-immigration-to-facilitate-miguna-miguna-s-return

News

Mixed reactions after High Court orders immigration to facilitate Miguna Miguna's return

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 26 Feb 2018 01:52pm

miguna-s-harsh-response-after-nyachae-lands-east-african-court-of-justice-position

News

Miguna's harsh response after Nyachae lands East African Court of Justice position

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 24 Feb 2018 10:36am

miguna-miguna-releases-dates-for-nrm-global-recruitment-tour

Politics

Miguna Miguna releases dates for NRM global recruitment tour

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 22 Feb 2018 10:49am

More From This Author
miguna-miguna-praises-linus-kaikai-after-he-left-his-position-as-ntv-s-general-manager

News

Miguna Miguna praises Linus Kaikai after he left his position as NTV's General Manager

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 01 Mar 2018 09:41am

he-is-a-certified-coward-miguna-harshly-bashes-boni-khalwale-after-interview-on-citizen-tv

Politics

“He is a certified coward” – Miguna harshly bashes Boni Khalwale after interview on Citizen TV

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 01 Mar 2018 09:20am

opposition-mps-preach-water-drink-wine

News

Opposition MPs preach water, drink wine

By Grapevine | Thu 01 Mar 2018 08:54am

Popular Stories
he-is-a-certified-coward-miguna-harshly-bashes-boni-khalwale-after-interview-on-citizen-tv

Politics

“He is a certified coward” – Miguna harshly bashes Boni Khalwale after interview on Citizen TV

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 01 Mar 2018 09:20am

miguna-miguna-praises-linus-kaikai-after-he-left-his-position-as-ntv-s-general-manager

News

Miguna Miguna praises Linus Kaikai after he left his position as NTV's General Manager

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 01 Mar 2018 09:41am

safaricom-changes-its-name-issues-a-public-notice

News

Safaricom changes its name, issues a public notice

By Fay Ngina | Wed 28 Feb 2018 10:44am

first-time-governor-builds-nation-with-young-girls-in-hotel

Editors Choice

First-time governor 'builds nation' with young girls in hotel

By Grapevine | Thu 01 Mar 2018 08:28am

aden-duale-s-ex-lover-pens-him-emotional-message-after-court-upheld-his-win

Entertainment

Aden Duale’s ‘ex-lover’ pens him emotional message after court upheld his win

By Nazlin Umar | Wed 28 Feb 2018 01:40pm

why-duale-rejected-the-sh3-million-award-after-high-court-upheld-his-win

News

Why Duale rejected the Sh3 million award after High Court upheld his win

By Fay Ngina | Wed 28 Feb 2018 02:13pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Noordin

Noordin