Opposition MPs preach water, drink wine

The phrase ‘preaching water and drinking’ wine seems to have been coined with some opposition MPs in mind.

Even after the National super Alliance (NASA) coalition leadership made it clear that their members in the National Assembly will not be involved in the process of vetting any of the nominees of President Uhuru Kenyatta, some legislators defied the directive. ​





On Saturday, two vocal ODM joined their Jubilee colleagues at a Nairobi Hotel for a committee retreat meant to scrutinize ambassadorial nominees.

When the committee chairman called for a press briefing, the legislators disappeared into thin air, for fear that their presence at the meeting would incense their party leader and supporters!

