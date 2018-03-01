+ Post your Story

Opposition MPs preach water, drink wine
By Grapevine | Updated Mar 01, 2018 at 08:54 EAT
SUMMARY

Opposition MPs are preaching water and drinking wine

Grapevine reports some Opposition legislators have defied their coalition's directives

The phrase ‘preaching water and drinking’ wine seems to have been coined with some opposition MPs in mind.

Even after the National super Alliance (NASA) coalition leadership made it clear that their members in the National Assembly will not be involved in the process of vetting any of the nominees of President Uhuru Kenyatta, some legislators defied the directive.


See Also: Be a statesman and honour the NASA contract- Boni Khalwale warns Raila over 2022 politics

On Saturday, two vocal ODM joined their Jubilee colleagues at a Nairobi Hotel for a committee retreat meant to scrutinize ambassadorial nominees.

When the committee chairman called for a press briefing, the legislators disappeared into thin air, for fear that their presence at the meeting would incense their party leader and supporters!

See Also: Uhuru is an invisible operator, Mutahi Ngunyi explains how President Uhuru has kept country stable

