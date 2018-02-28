Seven important reasons why too much sex is 'bad' for women

SUMMARY Sex can have a number of health benefits due to the aerobic components of the activity Some of the benefits include: Insomnia, improved mood and decreased anxiety

There is no perfect amount of sex prescribed for optimal health benefits without the accompanying negative side effects.Find out yourself and determine the appropriate frequency of sexual activities with your partner - those which you're comfortable with. But don't ignore meals to have sex.

Sex is the most pleasurable activity in human life, but that can cause misery if exaggerated. You can have as many sexual activities as you please if you are not concerned about the following, and if you are, that’s a red flag to adjust your sex life, if you're a woman. ​

The following are problems that result from too much sex

Exhaustion

Too much sex affects the quality of your life. Sex is an activity that uses a lot of energy. You burn a lot of calories during sexual intercourse. During those erotic sessions in between sheets, the body releases norepinephrine, epinephrine (adrenaline) and cortisol to the bloodstream, which results in an increase in heart rate, blood pressure, muscle strength and glucose metabolism. All these exercises are tiring when done occasionally.

If you're a woman and you sluggishly drag yourself off bed on those ‘mornings’ after a love-fuelled night, cut back the sex. Your exhaustion may extend to work and you'll feel tired all day. This may make your day unproductive. To avoid all this fatigue, adjust your sex sessions for lively work-performance and a successful day.

Inflammation and swelling

Those occasional and wild sex marathons may leave your genitals sore and swollen. This often happens to women who engage in too much sex.

Too much sex in women leads to a condition called vaginal excoriation. This refers to the scrapping off of the vulva skin during penetration. It usually happens when there is too much friction during sex that scales off vaginal walls. This condition leads to burning when passing urine or difficulties in walking resulting from a sore and swollen vagina. To avoid this, reduce the amount of sex and ditch rough sex.

Dehydration

During steamy sessions in between the sheets, couples sweat and lose water from their bodies. So when your sex life is too active during day or night, you may end up being dehydrated from excessive sweating. But this is harmless to give you chills. Drink plenty of water before, while, and after you have had sex.

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Urinary Tract Infections typically occur when bacteria enter the urinary tract through the Urethra and begin to multiply in the bladder. Although the urinary system is designed to keep out such microscopic invaders, these defences sometimes fail. When this happens, bacteria may take hold and grow into a full-blown infection in the urinary tract.

Sexually active women tend to have more UTIs than women who aren't sexually active. Having a new sexual partner also increases the risk. Too much sex with different partners also puts you at risk.

Urinary Tract Infections can be uncomfortable and painful. To avoid them, empty your bladder soon after intercourse, drink plenty of liquids especially water, wipe from front to back and scale down the number sexual partners.

Bruises or rug burns

If he loves rough sex, then you may be heading here. Rug burns occur when the heat from the friction damages the skin. The burns make it uncomfortable to have sex in certain positions.

You maybe liking it rough but you'll hate those bruises on your skin. You may want to hide them because handprints and such sometimes don't go over that well if you're sleeping with a few different people. Sex can leave evidence, every cheater knows that.

Lower back pain

Those long sessions of heavy thrusting will leave your back in pain. Lower back pain is often caused by a torn/pulled muscle or ligament. This happens during sudden movements that place too much stress on the lower back during sex. A poor sex position over time will also lead to lower back pain. You can as well change sex positions or involve in short thrusting sessions. Don't break your body anyway. It can't be fixed mechanically.

Weak immunity

During intercourse, many hormones are released into the bloodstream. Prostaglandin E-2 hormone is released into the bloodstream during sex. They are made at sites of tissue damage or infection, where they cause inflammation, pain and fever as part of the healing process.

These unregulated inflammations, pain and fevers lead to a weakened body immunity, damaged tissues, nervous and muscular pain. They can also lead to lack of sexual stimulation.





