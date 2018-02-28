+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Safaricom changes its name, issues a public notice
By Fay Ngina | Updated Feb 28, 2018 at 10:44 EAT
safaricom-changes-its-name-issues-a-public-notice
Safaricom changes it name
SUMMARY
  • The leading telecommunication network in Kenya Safaricom has changed its name to Safaricom PLC
  • The change has caught a lot of Safaricom users by surprise especially after losing their blue verification mark on their Twitter handle account

The leading telecommunication network in Kenya Safaricom on Wednesday, February 28 issued a public notice announcing that it has changed its name from Safaricom Limited to Safaricom Public Limited Company (PLC).

According to the notice, the company was granted the approval to change its name during the Annual General meeting that was held on 15th September 2017.

“This is to notify the general public that in compliance with section 53 of the Companies Act, 2015 and in line with the approval granted by the Company’s shareholders during the Annual General Meeting held on 15th September, 2017 and the Certificate of Change of Name issued by the Registrar of Companies, Safaricom Limited has changed its name to Safaricom PLC with effect from 31st January 2018,” read part of the notice.

See Also: We're working on making Facebook more meaningful- CEO Mark Zuckerberg

The change has caught a lot of Safaricom users by surprise especially after losing their blue verification mark on their Twitter handle account.

A PLC is a company whose securities are traded on a stock exchange and can be bought and sold by any member of the public. This means that the company will offer shares to the general public and has limited liability.

A Private Limited Company however means that the business entity limits owner liability to their shares, limits the number of shareholders to 50, and restricts shareholders from publicly trading shares.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Safaricom
change
name
Safaricom PLC
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
More From This Author
aden-duale-s-ex-lover-pens-him-emotional-message-after-court-upheld-his-win

News

Aden Duale’s ‘ex-lover’ pens him emotional message after court upheld his win

By Nazlin Umar | Wed 28 Feb 2018 01:33pm

seven-important-reasons-why-too-much-sex-is-bad-for-women

Lifestyle

Seven important reasons why too much sex is 'bad' for women

By Hillary Gisore | Wed 28 Feb 2018 01:14pm

chelsea-could-keep-conte-after-top-manager-s-scary-wage-demands

Sports

Chelsea could keep Conte after top manager’s ‘scary’ wage demands

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 28 Feb 2018 12:00pm

Popular Stories
safaricom-changes-its-name-issues-a-public-notice

News

Safaricom changes its name, issues a public notice

By Fay Ngina | Wed 28 Feb 2018 10:44am

north-rift-gubernatorial-aspirant-takes-low-paying-job

Politics

North Rift gubernatorial aspirant takes low-paying job

By Grapevine | Wed 28 Feb 2018 08:17am

kenyans-demand-justice-for-the-killing-of-meru-university-student

Campus Vibe

Kenyans demand justice for the killing of Meru University student

By Fay Ngina | Wed 28 Feb 2018 11:32am

kenyans-go-crazy-online-ridicule-steve-mbogo-after-he-lost-petition-against-jaguar

Politics

Kenyans go crazy online, ridicule Steve Mbogo after he lost petition against ‘Jaguar’

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 28 Feb 2018 09:11am

arsenal-pick-candidates-that-could-replace-wenger-after-horrible-carabao-cup-final-performance

Sports

Arsenal pick candidates that could replace Wenger after horrible Carabao Cup final performance

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 27 Feb 2018 09:34am

francis-mureithi-surprising-remarks-after-babu-owino-leads-in-vote-recount

Politics

Francis Mureithi surprising remarks after Babu Owino leads in vote recount

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 27 Feb 2018 10:28am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

louise wambani

louise wambani

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi