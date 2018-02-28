+ Post your Story

Politics
Miguna embarks on NRM mobilization and recruitment tour in the US
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 28, 2018 at 10:09 EAT
miguna-embarks-on-nrm-mobilization-and-recruitment-tour-in-the-us
Miguna Miguna will be in New Jersey
SUMMARY

Miguna Miguna has started his NRM global mobilization and recruitment tour

The self declared NRM general was deported to Canada earlier in the month

National Resistance Movement (NRM) self-declared General Dr. Miguna Miguna has embarked on the Global Mobilisation and Recruitment tour he promised his supporters he would start this month.

The former Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant on February 14 promised supporters that he would embark on a global recruitment and mobilization tour to strategise with forces in different countries.

On his Twitter on February 14 he said, “To #NRMKegenerals, soldiers, members, supporters and followers WORLDWIDE: Starting next week, February 19, 2018, I will embark on an #NRMKe GLOBAL MOBILIZATION & RECRUITMENT TOUR. I will meet and strategize with our FORCES in North America, Europe, Asia & Africa. VIVA!”

See Also: Between Miguna Miguna, Ndii and Magaya, who is the mole?

To #NRMKe generals, soldiers, members, supporters and followers WORLDWIDE: Starting next week, February 19, 2018, I will embark on an #NRMKe GLOBAL MOBILIZATION & RECRUITMENT TOUR. I will meet and strategize with our FORCES in North America, Europe, Asia & Africa. VIVA!— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) February 14, 2018

The ‘general’ on Friday, February 28 through his Twitter announced his first destination while on tour. Hillsborough New Jersey is where Miguna will begin his ‘mobilisation and recruitment’ on March 3rd. He even released a colorful poster. He will be there from 6 pm (Midnight).

New York, New Jersey and Pensylvania - here we come! No turning back. No reverse gear. Forward ever! #UhuruMustGo @RailaOdinga pic.twitter.com/d08FkYoStU

See Also: Mixed reactions after High Court orders immigration to facilitate Miguna Miguna's return
— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) February 28, 2018


Miguna was arrested at his Runda home in Nairobi on February 2nd after he had raised an alarm on a raid on his home.


See Also: Miguna's harsh response after Nyachae lands East African Court of Justice position

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti confirmed that he was arrested in connection with National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga’s ‘swearing-in’ which took place at Uhuru Park on January 30.

He was then deported on February 6 via a KLM flight headed to Amsterdam en route to Toronto.

Miguna Miguna
NRM
Canada
deported
