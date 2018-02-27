+ Post your Story

Sports
FINALLY: Usain Bolt signs and is set to play at Old Trafford
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 27, 2018 at 11:56 EAT
Usain Bolt to play at Old Trafford
SUMMARY

Usain Bolt will play at Old Trafford four days before the World Cup starts

He is set to feature in a Soccer Aid Charity match 

Record-breaking Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt will realise his dream of playing professional football, more importantly, at his favourite team’s home ground Old Trafford.

Bolt will captain the “Rest of the World” team against an England side led by legend Robbie Williams at a Soccer Aid charity match at Old Trafford on June 10.

The world’s fastest man broke the news on his Twitter page, urging his fans to turn up in large numbers.

Excited to announce that I will be playing in @socceraid for @UNICEF_uk 2018 at Old Trafford on Sunday 10th June. Make sure you're ready @robbiewilliams! ?????? pic.twitter.com/t2sDB1iLP8— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) February 27, 2018

He said," Excited to announce that I will be playing in @socceraid for @UNICEF_uk 2018 at Old Trafford on Sunday 10th June. Make sure you're ready @robbiewilliams!" 

Speaking to Manchester United’s official website, Bolt was happy that he will step out on the ‘Theater of Dreams’ and play against some of the world’s most treasured football legends.


“I enjoy the thrill of competition in front of a crowd, so Robbie and his England team better watch out as I won’t be going easy on them,” said Bolt.

Bolt said that he has a special celebration planned in case he scores too.

“Soccer Aid for UNICEF is counting on your support to make a difference to thousands of children around the world,” added Bolt as he insisted that his team would be unbeatable.

Bolt had earlier teased that he had signed for a football team and would make the announcement today, which he has.


The charity match will take place four days before the start of the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Soccer Aid is reputable for it as raised over 290 million euros since 2006. The most previous edition took place last year and saw England win 3-2 courtesy of a Jermain Defoe brace and a Mark Wright strike. 

Old Trafford
Usain Bolt
Soccer Aid
