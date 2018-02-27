kenyans-react-to-ezekiel-mutua-ban-on-advertising-samantha-the-sex-doll-in-kenya

SUMMARY KFCB boss Ezekiel Mutua has compared sex with Samantha to sleeping with a corpse

He said that anybody who dares to advertise the dolls will have KFCB to reckon with

Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua said that both acts of selling and distribution of Samatha are illegal and should be discouraged in Kenya. The KFCB boss made the remarks during the Scouts Founder Baden Powell's Day in Nyeri County on Sunday, February 25.

“Anybody who dares to advertise those things will have KFCB to reckon with. Our mandate is on what Kenyans consume and advertising such things is immoral and wrong,” he said. ​

Read more at https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/ureport/article/2001271245/sleeping-with-samantha-amounts-to-having-sex-with-a-corpse-kfcb-ceo-ezekiel-mutua

“You cannot promote sex with a robot as a way of life. We must protect our children from such things. In my view there is no difference between having sex with Samantha and having sex with a corpse,” he continued.

Mr. Mutua also took to his social media pages to insist in the same. He added that sleeping with the doll amounts to having sex with a corpse.

“This Samantha thing is immoral and illegal. It's having sex against the order of nature. It amounts to necrophilia (having sex with a corpse) and it's a crime!” he posted.

However, Mr. Mutua’s remarks evoked a lot of reactions especially from Kenyans on social media. Here is what some of them had to say;



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​