+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Kenyans react to Ezekiel Mutua ban on advertising Samantha the sex doll in Kenya
By Fay Ngina | Updated Feb 27, 2018 at 09:17 EAT
kenyans-react-to-ezekiel-mutua-ban-on-advertising-samantha-the-sex-doll-in-kenya
Ezekiel Mutua ban on advertising Samantha the sex
SUMMARY
  • KFCB boss Ezekiel Mutua has compared sex with Samantha to sleeping with a corpse
  • He said that anybody who dares to advertise the dolls will have KFCB to reckon with

Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua said that both acts of selling and distribution of Samatha are illegal and should be discouraged in Kenya. The KFCB boss made the remarks during the Scouts Founder Baden Powell's Day in Nyeri County on Sunday, February 25.

“Anybody who dares to advertise those things will have KFCB to reckon with. Our mandate is on what Kenyans consume and advertising such things is immoral and wrong,” he said.

Read more at https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/ureport/article/2001271245/sleeping-with-samantha-amounts-to-having-sex-with-a-corpse-kfcb-ceo-ezekiel-mutua

See Also: Top city bankers caught up in love triangle, elders intervene

“You cannot promote sex with a robot as a way of life. We must protect our children from such things. In my view there is no difference between having sex with Samantha and having sex with a corpse,” he continued.

Mr. Mutua also took to his social media pages to insist in the same. He added that sleeping with the doll amounts to having sex with a corpse.

“This Samantha thing is immoral and illegal. It's having sex against the order of nature. It amounts to necrophilia (having sex with a corpse) and it's a crime!” he posted.

See Also: Sleeping with Samantha amounts to having sex with a corpse- KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua

However, Mr. Mutua’s remarks evoked a lot of reactions especially from Kenyans on social media. Here is what some of them had to say;

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Ezekiel Mutua
ban
Samantha the sex doll
advertise
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
the-damage-has-already-been-done-kenyans-rebuke-dp-ruto-s-ban-on-logging

News

The damage has already been done, Kenyans rebuke DP Ruto's ban on logging

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 25 Feb 2018 11:57am

six-reasons-why-women-who-date-chubby-men-are-always-happy

Lifestyle

Six reasons why women who date chubby men are always happy

By Brian Onyiego | Thu 15 Feb 2018 12:32pm

what-you-need-to-know-about-self-pleasuring-and-samantha-the-sex-doll

Lifestyle

What you need to know about self-pleasuring and Samantha the sex doll

By Dayan Masinde | Sun 11 Feb 2018 01:09pm

More From This Author
kenyans-react-to-ezekiel-mutua-ban-on-advertising-samantha-the-sex-doll-in-kenya

News

Kenyans react to Ezekiel Mutua ban on advertising Samantha the sex doll in Kenya

By Fay Ngina | Tue 27 Feb 2018 09:17am

eurobond-kenya-borrowing-into-a-greece-type-crisis

Editors Choice

Eurobond: Kenya borrowing into a Greece-type crisis

By AMKOAH ELIJAH | Mon 26 Feb 2018 02:18pm

between-miguna-miguna-ndii-and-magaya-who-is-the-mole

Editors Choice

Between Miguna Miguna, Ndii and Magaya, who is the mole?

By Nkwazi Mhango | Mon 26 Feb 2018 02:06pm

Popular Stories
francis-mureithi-surprising-remarks-after-babu-owino-leads-in-vote-recount

Politics

Francis Mureithi surprising remarks after Babu Owino leads in vote recount

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 27 Feb 2018 10:28am

highway-drama-exposes-bias-in-police-responses

News

Highway drama exposes bias in police responses

By The Grapevine | Tue 27 Feb 2018 09:44am

arsenal-pick-candidates-that-could-replace-wenger-after-horrible-carabao-cup-final-performance

Sports

Arsenal pick candidates that could replace Wenger after horrible Carabao Cup final performance

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 27 Feb 2018 09:34am

kenyans-tear-into-farah-maalim-online-after-he-fails-to-unseat-aden-duale

Politics

Kenyans tear into Farah Maalim online after he fails to unseat Aden Duale

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 27 Feb 2018 11:04am

sleeping-with-samantha-amounts-to-having-sex-with-a-corpse-kfcb-ceo-ezekiel-mutua

News

Sleeping with Samantha amounts to having sex with a corpse- KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 26 Feb 2018 03:03pm

newly-appointed-administrative-secretaries-embarrassed-for-being-clueless

News

Newly appointed administrative secretaries embarrassed for being clueless

By The Grapevine | Tue 27 Feb 2018 09:50am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Noordin

Noordin