Kalonzo will not take oath- Wiper Party leaders explain why

Led by Johnstone Muthama and Titus Mbathi, they said that there is no political gain in Kalonzo's swearing-in

They instead advised him to concentrate on getting the party ready for 2022 polls

Wiper Democratic Movement (WDM-K) leaders led by former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama and former Cabinet Minister Titus Mbathi on Thursday, February 22 announced that party leader Kalonzo Musyoka will not take oath as people’s deputy president.

Speaking during the leaders’ meeting held at Stoni Athi Resort in Machakos county, the two ruled out any chances that Kalonzo will be sworn in dismissing the move as pointless with no political value. They advised him to instead focus on getting the party ready for 2022. ​

“Why would you be sworn in just for the sake of it and yet you will not bring home any State power that can help your supporters after the event?” asked Mr. Mbathi.

He observed that Kalonzo has gone through much public ridicule particularly from ODM supporters for skipping the January 30 “swearing-in” of Nasa leader Raila Odinga, yet there was nothing tangible to be derived from the event.

Mr. Muthama, on the other hand, came in to defend Kalonzo explaining he skipped the event for reasons that were both valid and in the best interests of the party.

“I, Muthama, was co-chair of the swearing-in planning committee alongside Siaya Senator James Orengo of ODM and Ford Kenya’s Kimilili MP Simiyu Eseli. Why are people bashing my party leader Kalonzo Musyoka alone instead of seeking answers as to why we all stayed away,” Muthama said.

Kalonzo became the main topic after he skipped the much-anticipated swearing-in ceremony on January 30. National Super Alliance (NASA) has remained quiet although there are feelings of betrayal, as Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporters insist on the oath fete.

Earlier this month, Muthama had sworn to hit Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka on the head with a Bible if he does not get sworn-in.

“I swear to God if Kalonzo does not get sworn-in, I will hit him on the head with the Bible,” he told mourners while attending a burial in Kitui.

