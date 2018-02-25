The damage has already been done, Kenyans rebuke DP Ruto's ban on logging

SUMMARY Kenyans shared their sentiments after DP Ruto imposed a 90-day ban on timber harvesting

The DP said the move is aimed at reassessment and rationalization of the entire forest sector in Kenya

Majority of Kenyans feel it is too late as many forests have already suffered deforestation in the name of tree harvesting

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday, February 24 imposed a three-month logging ban in the country following the widespread outcry over the wanton and consistent loss of forest cover to logging.

The DP ordered The Ministry of Environment which is headed by Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko to ensure timber harvesting in all public and community forests is put on hold due to the effect the activities bring to climate. ​





In face of unprecedented water crisis, government has imposed a 90-day ban on timber harvesting in public and community forests. Deforestation, degradation, encroachment on water towers, logging are undermining efforts to attain food security. We are pursuing a lasting solution. pic.twitter.com/j87STtKwAG— William Samoei Ruto (@WilliamsRuto) February 24, 2018

In a statement, Mr. Ruto noted that the country is facing an acute water shortage for the past three years due to the destruction of forests and encroachment of water towers.

“The Government has with immediate effect imposed a moratorium on timber harvesting in all public and community forests for a period of ninety days to allow reassessment and rationalization of the entire forest sector in Kenya,” he stated.





CS Tobiko, on the other hand, said that his ministry would do its part in protecting the country’s flora and fauna. He gave assurance that his ministry will also protect the country’s forests and water towers. This will be accomplished through partnering with different players to facilitate the execution of key programmes touching on climate change, solid waste management, and afforestation.

“We shall relentlessly maintain our focus on environmental conservation matters including a total ban for plastic carry bags and action against unscrupulous persons engaging in environmental degradation acts such as illegal logging,” Tobiko said.

The directive, however, has been received with varying reactions from Kenyans as many accuse the government of taking too long to decide. Here are some response DP Ruto received on Twitter;

And in 90 days we shall have trees all matured and restoring / conserving an ecosystem killed by over 50 years of wanton destruction? Please.— George Wasike (@GeorgeWasike) February 24, 2018

My cousin headed the Forest Inspection Protection Unit (FIPU) back in 1992. He hit illegal loggers hard including influential politicians. He was unceremoniously interdicted and FIPU disbanded. We lost it a long time ago sir, we must now endure the pain!!— Crispus Wachira (@wachira_crispus) February 24, 2018

The Enigma warned government against deforestation and you branded him "yule mzee wa kitendawili".It's now too little too late.The damage has already been done.Nature doesn't here our https://t.co/8VdUiJYMKT hits hard https://t.co/LJolKgduyG country is suffering poor leadership.— Patrick (@Patrick40458585) February 24, 2018

I believe Kenyans must be encouraged to plant trees ???? it must be a national duty for everyone and Logging stopped for years . 90 days won’t do much. We got a crisis in our hands.— Geoff (@njogugioche) February 24, 2018

Too late. In 90 days trees would have matured salvage the situation? Y wait until the situation is this bad and government is now pretending to intervene?— Bonareri Moke Mat (@mat_moke) February 24, 2018

Really?? Where on this planet earth can a tree grow within 3 months to replace the fallen trees, it should be banned for over a half decade.. Or what's your purpose on this ban?? #DroughtNiReal #environment— Edwin Wangu (@wangu_edwin) February 24, 2018

suspend and audited all the forests, we have been complaining but we are now happy, we have been heard— Greenlife Nature_KE (@GlifeNature_Ke) February 24, 2018

We need more than this. We are almost losing Kieni forest in Kiambu, people have encroached pole pole now maize planted inside.the forest.— joycemurungi (@joycemurungi1) February 24, 2018

kwani umejuwa Leo kwamba #climatechange is real? In Kenya we have to wait for disaster for us to act.— Abubakar Baasba (@AbubakarBaasba) February 25, 2018

This is a very absurd measure to deforestation, the danger of not engaging experts on the matter, in my view all the forest lands should be gazeted, all people encroaching the forests evicted and begin the reforestation plans. This would work.— MR. MWANGI (@kiragupaul2008) February 25, 2018

