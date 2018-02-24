Man United vs Chelsea: Early team news ahead of epic clash at Old Trafford

SUMMARY Manchester United face Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday This is more than just a contest between the teams, but the coaches as well

In what has been termed as ‘match of the season’ by top football pundits around the world, Manchester United welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford in a mouth-watering Premier League clash on Sunday.

Man United boss Jose Mourinho and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte are not really the best of ‘friends’ following weeks of mind games, name-calling, accusations and ridicule. ​

The feud between the two started last season after the Blues humbled the Red Devils 4-0 at Stamford Bridge. After Chelsea went 4-0 up and were in complete control of the game, Conte began to wild up fans on the touchline, urging them to applaud the players’ performance, something Mourinho didn’t like at all.

At the end of the match, Mourinho went to Conte and whispered in his ear, “Don't do that at 4-0, 1-0 OK but 4-0 is humiliation,” as reported by Italian football outlets.

“My words with Antonio Conte were for him, not for you,” was Mourinho’s response when asked what he told the Chelsea manager after the game.

Man United beat Chelsea 2-0 in the second leg at Old Trafford in the same season.

Since then, the two have held on to a feud that seems to get more interesting every day.

And now, they face each other again in a contest that could determine who joins pacesetters Manchester City in the Champions League next season.





MANCHESTER UNITED EARLY TEAM NEWS:

Mourinho’s team will have to cope with the absence of Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo due to injuries, with under-fire midfielder Paul Pogba hoping to make the starting lineup.

Herrera injured himself while attempting a backheel during the Champions League tie against Sevilla.

CHELSEA FC EARLY TEAM NEWS

David Luiz, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Ross Barkley are not available but Conte assured fans that apart from the three, there are no injuries.





Mourinho will be hoping to revenge the 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge in the first leg.



