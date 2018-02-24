Wife accidentally bites off husband’s ‘balls’ during steamy lovemaking session

SUMMARY A woman in Taiwan accidentally bit off his husband's testicles This happened as the couple engaged in a steamy lovemaking session

“I accidentally bit if off,” was 49-year-old Hsieh’s response after she was questioned about biting off his husband's testicles.

51-year-old Wang was rushed to hospital on 26th December after it was reported that his wife chewed off one of his ‘balls during a steamy lovemaking spell.? ​

According to an article published in the Daily Mail, Wang, from Taiwan, was found holding his bit-off testicle in a rice bowl when paramedics arrived.

According to Apple Daily, a Taiwan news website, the man’s wife called an ambulance and once paramedics arrived, they found the couple waiting eagerly at the front of their house in West Taiwan, Taichung City.

Wang was rushed to Tungs’ Taichung Metro Harbor Hospital and treated by Doctor Lu Li-Hua, the Emergency Room supervisor.

Wang’s right testicle was never re-attached due to fear of an infection as explained by Lu Li-Hua.





The doctor explained that the testicle would not function properly if reattached and that he would run more tests to see if Wang’s fertility had been interfered with.

Reports also suggest that the wife bit off his husband's testicle due to a sudden rush of excitement.

