News
Miguna’s outbursts portray a man on a selfish mission
By Bernard Amaya | Updated Feb 22, 2018 at 08:06 EAT
Raila Odinga takes oath
SUMMARY
  • Miguna Miguna was deported to Canada by the Government after taking part in Raila Odinga's swearing-in
  • He recently accused NASA CEO Norman Magaya and David Ndii of working for Jubilee party
  • Raila Dismissed the claims by Miguna and assured supporters that NASA has full confidence in Ndii and Magaya
  • Miguna responded by telling Raila to ignore him at his own peril

Miguna Miguna, the self-proclaimed general of the proscribed National Resistance Movement (NRM), had emerged as a major actor in the Opposition. More specifically, on the role, the combative lawyer played in the controversial swearing-in of Raila Odinga as the ‘people’s president’.

Sadly, the fame went to his head to an extent that he dared the Government to arrest him instead of victimizing Opposition politicians for the unlawful ceremony. For a short while, the activist seemed to get away with it.

However, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i swung into action. What followed was his arrest and deportation to his second home, Canada.

See Also: Miguna Miguna releases dates for NRM global recruitment tour

Now Miguna’s current outbursts have raised eyebrows. His unwarranted verbal attacks on all people on his path depict Miguna as a man with uncontrolled anger.

Some political analysts are of the opinion that Miguna is on a selfish mission. Some think the Canadian-based legal practitioner is keen on inheriting Raila’s leadership mantle in Nyanza.

See Also: Government finally surrenders Miguna Miguna’s passport

Miguna Miguna
Raila Odinga
deportation
