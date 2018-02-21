+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Ignore me at your own peril- Miguna hits back at Raila
By Fay Ngina | Updated Feb 21, 2018 at 08:34 EAT
ignore-me-at-your-own-peril-miguna-hits-back-at-raila
Miguna Miguna hits back at Raila Odinga
SUMMARY
  • During an interview in Toronto, Miguna Miguna said Raila Odinga has a lifeline politically because of him
  • He said that he is the only person that validated Raila Odinga’s victory 

Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General has hit back on National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition leader Raila Odinga after he dismissed Miguna’s claims against NASA CEO Norman Magaya and David Ndii.

During an interview in Toronto, Canada, Miguna told Raila that he should ignore his advice at his own peril.

“You ignore Miguna at your own peril, Raila knows that. It is easier said than done. The youth in Nairobi, the youth in Kenya are not going to ignore me, they listen to me and they are not going to listen to anybody saying, ignore the person, the only person that validated Raila Odinga’s victory, the only person that protected Raila Odinga from being relegated to the dustbin of history,” said Miguna during the interview.

See Also: OP: How Kenya is throwing away all 2010 benefits, rights and duties by deporting Miguna Miguna

Miguna, who was deported to Canada by the Government after being part of Raila’s swearing-in ceremony on January 30, said that

“Had Raila Odinga not been sworn in on January 30th, today we would be singing dirges at Raila Odinga’s funeral. Because of my courage, because of what I did, Raila Odinga has a lifeline politically. So there’s no way that anybody is going to ignore me. I will not allow it and NRM will not allow it,” continued Miguna.

On his Facebook page, Miguna had warned Raila that Magaya and Ndii are working with Jubilee party.

See Also: Miguna explains why he criticized Raila in his book

“Ndii opposed the swearing-in and threatened to lead a walkout from Nasa of Kalonzo (Musyoka) et al. Ndii shouted at me and made the threats in person in my house… Norman Magaya is actively working for Jubilee. He took Kshs. 30m to withdraw the petition against Sonko in retaliation for his failed nomination to IELA,” said Miguna.

However, Raila dismissed the accusations made by Miguna and assured supporters that they have full confidence in Dr. Ndii and Mr. Magaya who have dedicated time and resources working for its cause.

“My attention has been drawn to reports in sections of the media, attributed to Miguna Miguna, claiming that two of Nasa Secretariat staff ... are working for Jubilee Party. We wish to make it clear that as a coalition, we have full confidence in Ndii and Magaya, who have dedicated time and resources working for NASA’s cause,” Raila said.

See Also: Name calling taken a notch higher as Mutahi Ngunyi and Miguna Miguna engage in heated exchange

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Miguna Miguna
Raila Odinga
Toronto
David Ndii
Norman Magaya
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
twitter-wars-boniface-mwangi-takes-on-miguna-miguna-kenyans-react

News

Twitter wars: Boniface Mwangi takes on Miguna Miguna, Kenyans react

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 19 Feb 2018 03:26pm

allegations-made-were-very-unfortunate-and-detrimental-raila-defends-norman-magaya-and-david-ndii

News

Allegations made were very unfortunate and detrimental - Raila defends Norman Magaya and David Ndii

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 19 Feb 2018 02:05pm

nasa-ceo-norman-magaya-is-actively-working-for-jubilee-miguna-reveals-how

Politics

NASA CEO Norman Magaya is actively working for Jubilee- Miguna reveals how

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 19 Feb 2018 11:14am

More From This Author
six-ways-to-survive-your-first-year-as-an-entrepreneur

Lifestyle

Six ways to survive your first year as an entrepreneur

By Njeri Kihang’ah-Chege | Wed 21 Feb 2018 09:14am

ignore-me-at-your-own-peril-miguna-hits-back-at-raila

News

Ignore me at your own peril- Miguna hits back at Raila

By Fay Ngina | Wed 21 Feb 2018 08:34am

cyprian-awiti-hits-back-at-the-judiciary-after-losing-seat-vows-to-challenge-court

News

Cyprian Awiti hits back at the Judiciary after losing seat, vows to challenge Court

By Fay Ngina | Tue 20 Feb 2018 03:54pm

Popular Stories
ignore-me-at-your-own-peril-miguna-hits-back-at-raila

News

Ignore me at your own peril- Miguna hits back at Raila

By Fay Ngina | Wed 21 Feb 2018 08:34am

teenager-plunges-to-her-death-while-trying-to-save-her-phone

News

Teenager plunges to her death while trying to 'save her phone'

By Wainaina Ndung'u | Wed 21 Feb 2018 08:27am

seven-mysterious-things-women-do-after-sex-that-men-will-never-realise

Lifestyle

Seven mysterious things women do after sex that men will never realise

By Robert Abong'o and Wambui Mbuthia | Wed 21 Feb 2018 09:22am

eight-common-dangers-sexual-addiction-poses-to-women

Lifestyle

Eight common dangers sexual addiction poses to women

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 20 Feb 2018 02:06pm

name-calling-taken-a-notch-higher-as-mutahi-ngunyi-and-miguna-miguna-engage-in-heated-exchange

News

Name calling taken a notch higher as Mutahi Ngunyi and Miguna Miguna engage in heated exchange

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 20 Feb 2018 09:22am

your-neighbor-is-your-greatest-sexual-weakness

Lifestyle

Your neighbor is your greatest sexual weakness

By Dayan Masinde | Tue 20 Feb 2018 11:49am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Fred Muriuki

Fred Muriuki