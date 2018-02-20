Carlo Ancelotti makes a return to London – Premier League move imminent

SUMMARY Carlo Ancelotti could be the next manager of a top Premier League club He has made his way to London amid reports of a move - reviving his career again

Former AC Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly made a return to England.

According to The Sun Football, the no-nonsense manager is eyeing a move back to top management with the likes of Chelsea and Paris St Germain in consideration. ​

Ancelotti was sacked by Bayern Munich back in September after his side’s dismal performance in the Champions League against French opposition, Paris St Germain. He was replaced with treble-winner Jupp Heynckes.





But the Italian could be back in the game sooner than we think. Paris St Germain is reportedly looking to bring in a ‘world-class’ coach as their search for European glory intensifies.





Chelsea could also be a possible destination for the highly-rated tactician, with Antonio Conte so far not impressing. He won the Premier League and the FA Cup with The Blues back in 2010.

See Also: Premier League clubs left smiling after Guardiola gives worrying update on Kevin De Bruyne





Arsenal could also be Ancelotti’s next job, with Arsene Wenger looking likely to be replaced next season or the other.

Ancelotti is a very experienced manager, one of the best in the business and could land a top job in the Premier League next season.

He has won three Champions League titles as a manager.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​