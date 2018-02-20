+ Post your Story

Politics
Here is Justice Karanja’s full ruling as he nullified Cyprian Awiti’s win
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 20, 2018 at 11:05 EAT
Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti
SUMMARY

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti has lost his seat

This is after he lost a petition filed by Former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti has lost his seat after the high court nullified his August 8, 2017, win. The petition was filed by Former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga challenging his win.

The Homa Bay Election Court had ordered the scrutiny and recount of votes in 400 polling centers across the county in December 2017.

In the petition, Magwanga has sued The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Homa Bay County Returning Officer Michael Kosgei, Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti and his Deputy Hamilton Orata.

Magwanga expressed concern that the IEBC officials who manned the General election deprived him of victory which he deserved. He said he got over 218,000 votes against Awiti's 174,235.

Justice Joseph Karanja ruled that the recount be supervised by the deputy registrar of the court in the presence of three agents of each party between January 8 and 19.

"There shall be three agents for both the petitioner and the respondents during the recounting exercise. The deputy registrar of the court will be present to make sure that there is transparency," said the judge.

The video below shows Justice Karanja delivering the full ruling:

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

cyprian awiti
homa bay
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
suicidal-thoughts-diamond-s-remarks-shock-followers-after-breakup-with-zari

Entertainment

Suicidal thoughts? Diamond's remarks shock followers after breakup with Zari

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 19 Feb 2018 12:22pm

