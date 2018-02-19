+ Post your Story

News
Boni Khalwale and wife involved in an accident
By Fay Ngina | Updated Feb 19, 2018 at 15:59 EAT
Khalwale and wife involved in an accident
SUMMARY
  • Boni Khalwale and wife got involved in an accident on Monday 19 February

  • Khalwale, however, said that neither he nor his wife got hurt.

Former Kakamega County Senator Boni Khalwale and his wife on Monday 19 February got involved in an accident along Mombasa road after a reckless driver hit their car.


Khalwale, however, said that neither he nor his wife got hurt.

“My wife & I have luckily just escaped unhurt after some reckless driver hit our car several times from the rear along Mombasa Rd...,” Khalwale posted on his Twitter handle.

My wife & I have luckily just escaped unhurt after some recklessly driver hit our car several times from the rear along Mombasa Rd... pic.twitter.com/gKz2Wpfyaj

— Boni Khalwale (@KBonimtetezi) February 19, 2018

 

On Sunday afternoon 30th July 2017, Boni Khalwale's four children also got involved in an accident.


The accident took place at Kaimosi where the car they were in, a Toyota Premio (KCJ 100R), veered off the road and landed into a ditch.


None of his children got hurt as well. 

