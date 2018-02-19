boni-khalwale-and-wife-involved-in-an-accident

SUMMARY Boni Khalwale and wife got involved in an accident on Monday 19 February

Khalwale, however, said that neither he nor his wife got hurt.

Former Kakamega County Senator Boni Khalwale and his wife on Monday 19 February got involved in an accident along Mombasa road after a reckless driver hit their car.



“My wife & I have luckily just escaped unhurt after some reckless driver hit our car several times from the rear along Mombasa Rd...,” Khalwale posted on his Twitter handle.





On Sunday afternoon 30th July 2017, Boni Khalwale's four children also got involved in an accident.





The accident took place at Kaimosi where the car they were in, a Toyota Premio (KCJ 100R), veered off the road and landed into a ditch.





None of his children got hurt as well.



