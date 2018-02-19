irate-mombasa-residents-question-governor-s-controversial-act-of-kindness

SUMMARY Mombasa residents question Governor Joho's controversial act of kindness when he fumigated Kilifi County prevent the spread of the most feared chikungunya virus

Chikungunya virus is a disease that has greatly affected the residents of Mombasa County

Residents of Mombasa County have questioned the motive behind the governor's act of using County resources to fumigate the environment inside Vipingo Ridge.

Vipingo Ridge, which is a lush gated community in Kilifi County had thanked the governor for his "random act of kindness" which he portrayed when he fumigated the area to prevent the spread of the most feared chikungunya virus. ​

Chikungunya virus is a disease that has greatly affected the residents of Mombasa County and it's environs.

Governor Joho commonly known as 001, was thanked in a post that ran on the official page of Vipingo Ridge, much to the chagrin of residents of Mombasa County.

The post that ran on Thursday the 15th of February was accompanied by a picture and read "Our #TBT this week, goes with random acts of kindness week. Last month, Hon. Ali Hassan Joho arranged for the fumigation of the estate in an effort to reduce the mosquito population in the battle against Chikungunya, Dengue Fever and Malaria."

"Why doesn't he put out the fire in his own backyard first before attempting to help our neighbors", one resident posed.

Another resident claimed that it was sad that he hadn't seen the fumigation vehicles in some areas of Mombasa yet they had gone all the way to the neighboring Kilifi County.

"That's a misuse of public resources!", another spat.

However, rumor has it that the governor's official residence is in Vipingo Ridge hence the act was just a way of protecting himself and the rest of the rich from the chikungunya virus.

