family-cries-foul-after-student-s-body-is-recovered-hours-after-swimming-competition

SUMMARY A Form Three student’s body was found floating in a swimming pool after a competition

The body was discovered by a swimming pool attendant after students had returned to their schools

The family, police and an education official wonder why no teacher reported a missing student

A family in Muranga is finding it hard to accept the circumstances that preceded the death of their Form Three student whose body was found floating in a swimming pool, hours after allegedly participating in a school swimming competition on Friday, February 16.

Kelvin Kariuki Wanjiru, an orphan from St Paul Gathukiini Secondary School had gone for a swimming competition at Elite Secondary School in Kiharu, a few meters from Murang'a Town where eight other schools were participating. He was among the nine students from his school that were taking part in the swimming competition for inter-schools in Murang’a East sub-county. ​

The student’s guardians, Patrick Macharia and Eva Njeri Kariuki (uncle and aunt) are crying foul over the incident saying they do not understand how the school took so much time to find their nephew’s body.

According to Murang’a East OCPD Japheth Ogalo, the competition began at 10 am and ended at 3 pm but the body was only found at 5 pm by a swimming pool attendant long after students had returned to their schools.

The attendant said he went to do some cleaning only to notice something under the water, which he later found out was the body of a human being before reporting it to the school’s management

The family accuses the teacher who was in charge of the students of negligence since it was only after police called the involved schools in a bid to find out which specific one had a boy missing that they identified Kelvin.

Richard Ng'ang'a, Murang'a East Director of Education has instructed all games teachers from the eight schools involved to submit reports by today giving an account and the number of students who participated in the competition.

He assured the deceased’s family that whoever will be found responsible for Kelvin’s death will be prosecuted.

Management of Elite Secondary School has remained mum about the whole ordeal, even refusing to talk to media personnel who visited the premises on Saturday.



