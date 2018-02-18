kipchumba-murkomen-trolled-after-treating-students-to-10-minutes-chopper-ride

SUMMARY Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen treated girls from top performing school to a ten minutes chopper ride

Kenyans including lawyer Nelson Havi had much to say about the Friday occurrence

Lawyer Nelson Havi on Sunday, February 18 bashed Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen for treating best performing students to chopper rides. Havi, who took his chance after Murkomen who is also Senate Majority Leader tweeted pictures of students riding choppers and notifying followers that the students had performed well.



​

Kipchumba’s tweet on Saturday, February 7 had caught the attention of many of his followers with some cheering him on and others jeering him. The five lucky students are former Sing’ore Girls students who were handpicked for their exemplary performance in the past Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.





The school emerged the best after scoring a mean score of 69.9 points beating big names like Alliance Girls High School which emerged third.





According to the Senator, the ten minutes chopper ride taken on Friday is to motivate residents of the communities. “Yesterday I attended the celebrations of the best school in the County- Sing’ore Girls HS. As Elegeyo Marakwet County we are proud of their achievements. As EMC we have been consistent in our performance in the education sector,” Murkomen posted.

As a reward for their exemplary performance I offered a ten minutes chopper ride to the top five students. I am told it has motivated and excited the student community.



Viva Sing’ore Girls! ViVa EMC! pic.twitter.com/LmXLQfEnor— KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) February 17, 2018

His remarks, accompanied by pictures of the ride evoked a series of responses with Lawyer Havi’s topping them all.

This is the funniest thing I've seen .

10 mins ?— ben kiprotich (@benkiprotich681) February 17, 2018

This is how your tweet should have read;

As a reward for their examplary performance I offered a ten minutes chopper ride to the top five students who would like to become pilots in the future.I am told it has motivated and excited them to work hard.— charlesweda (@charlesweda) February 17, 2018

Hehee, get serious sometimes, serious leaders like @okothkenneth are building schools with cdf while you are offering ten minutes chopper rides and yelling all over...like it was some achievement— Mbadi Denice (@MbadiDenice) February 17, 2018

I think a scholarship or something would be better. I mean mtu anaoanda chopper then anaenda kukula sukuma wiki usiku. Doesn't add up— ???? ???????? (@_caveman69) February 17, 2018

Ok Good...but next time wr want a chopper for that 10min for a Rescue mission in Tot ,Chesegon or along the valley bordering Pokot.— evans rutto (@evanort) February 18, 2018

A good way to motivate the girls mheshimiwa...they will never forget this experience and others will admire them....service to your people is all about the experience sometimes not money— SK (@kiaikimani) February 18, 2018





To Havi, there are things that can be done to motivate learners other than giving them short-lived chopper rides. He compared Murkomen’s way of rewarding to that of Kenneth Okoth who has built modern day classrooms in his region.

Look at underdevelopment records of Kindiki Kithure and Kipchumba Murkomen of constructing mud-walled classrooms and chopper rides for best-performing students. Compare with Kenneth Okoth’s development of multi-storied building stone classrooms. Choices indeed have consequences, “ Havi wrote.

Look at underdevelopment records of Kindiki Kithure and Kipchumba Murkomen of constructing mud walled classrooms and chopper rides for best performing students. Compare with Kenneth Okoth’s development of multi storied building stone classrooms. Choices indeed have consequences.— Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) February 18, 2018

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​