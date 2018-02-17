TOO SOON? Romelu Lukaku reveals the club he wants to join immediately he leaves Man United

SUMMARY Romelu Lukaku wants to play for only one club when he leaves Old Trafford The Belgian has come through to become one of the world's most successful strikers so far

Belgium and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed which club he wants to play for when he leaves the Red Devils.

Lukaku is not having the brightest of seasons so far even though he is Man United’s top scorer this season. ​

He was hoping to compete with Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Man City’s Raheem Sterling for the Golden Boot this season, an award he narrowly missed out on in the last.





According to an article published in the Mirror on Friday, February 16, Lukaku revealed that he wants to return to his motherland to play for his boyhood club RSC Anderlecht when he leaves the Premier League.





He played for Anderlecht for two seasons before attracting interest from Premier League clubs, Chelsea later signing him while still under the management of Andre Villas-Boas.





Mirror reports that Lukaku told Belgian news outlet HLN that his dream was to play for Anderlecht always.

“Before the end of my career I will definitely return, I can already promise that. I had a wonderful time there,” said Lukaku as quoted on the Mirror.



