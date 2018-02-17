+ Post your Story

12 things that secretly happen to you when you watch too much porn
By Brian Onyiego | Updated Feb 17, 2018 at 12:32 EAT
Man fixed on his computer [PHOTO: COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Watching Pornography has totally affected a lot of marriages and relationships in today's society.

Today, porn is more popular among teenagers and the youth than it was ten years ago. 

In the 21st century, the internet is readily available at our doorsteps making it easier for pornography to find its way without constraints. Today, porn is more popular among youth than it was 10 years ago. This has tremendously affected marriages and led to uncontrolled porn addictions.

There are things that happen to you when you watch too much porn that you might realise only when you stop:

You blame your spouse

See Also: 20 things that women do during sex that men absolutely hate

Watching porn raises demands during sex. If these demands are not met you subject your partner to criticism, breaking your emotional connection.

Decreases affection

Too much porn decreases attraction to your partner - you start seeing them as boring and monotonous. You feel unsatisfied. 

See Also: Guys in campus don’t date —we have sexual relationships

Makes you a bad lover

The scenes and acts in porn movies are based on feigned feelings – porn on screen is like acting. The actors use stimulators to help them ‘last longer’. It is not the case when these individuals don’t use these stimulants.

Premature ejaculation

See Also: What you need to know about 'self-pleasuring' and Samantha the sex doll

A recent study revealed youth who were exposed to porn in their earlier years suffer from erectile dysfunctions. Premature ejaculation is one of the side effects of pornography addiction.

Hampers libido

Your libido reduces constantly as your energy is driven by your own self-satisfaction. Porn continuously reduces your sex drive and your libido declines evenly as you watch more watch porn.

You crave for extreme acts

Hardcore acts in porn movies will make you desire them not knowing that they are not real life.

You become selfish

The performers in porn videos characterize men self-centered beings, you can unconsciously adopt this attitude when making love to your spouse.

Sex becomes a play

You will always try to reach the standards set by porn videos and make them performances rather than connections at an intimate level.

Reduced response

People who watch porn require more stimulation in order to get in the mood compared to those who do not.

Sex turns into masturbation

Porn creates a feeling that your partner is worthless – You start to think it’s better to quench your own ‘thirst’.

Porn degrades women

Porn portrays women as slaves and objects that satisfy men’s sexual fantasies.

It will spoil your relationship

After criticizing your partner, raising your standards and being selfish, be sure your relationship will hit rock bottom. 

