BULLS**T: Mourinho slams journalist speaking on ‘Pogba problems’, fires warning shots to Huddersfield

SUMMARY Jose Mourinho slammed journalists and pundits who keep talking about French midfielder Paul Pogba He was speaking during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Huddersfield FA Cup clash

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was a furious man during his pre-match press conference ahead of the FA Cup clash with Huddersfield Town.

The ‘Special One’ has been a man under fire with reports originating from different outlets in Europe claiming French midfielder Paul Pogba regrets coming back to Man United. ​

Performance-wise, Pogba has been uncharacteristically unimpressive recently, being subbed off twice in the last three matches.





His treatment by Jose Mourinho during this period has led to increased speculation on his future, with rumors of Real Madrid preying popping up all over social media.

But Mourinho doesn’t like the word ‘speculation’.

In his pre-match press conference, when a journalist asked him how happy he was with Pogba’s perfomances and whether the speculations were true, Mourinho retaliated and told the journalist to use the word ‘lies’ instead of speculation.

“I think you are being nice with your words. When you say a lot of speculation you should say a lot of lies," Mourinho told the journalist. He then asked journalists to be objective instead of reporting what is not true. He also said that he will not share what he says to his players behind the cameras.

See Also: Jose Mourinho will not be happy about what Rooney has said will happen to Man United next season

The Man United manager was suggesting every story about a rift between him and Pogba was not true.





He defended the Frenchman’s attitude and professionalism saying that he accepts that he hasn’t been playing well.

He went on to slam football pundits who debate on Pogba’s position on the pitch and even put the journalists in the room to task on whether they knew which position Pogba played against Newcastle.

“Midfield,” a journalist replied.

“Okay. We played with one 6 and two eights? Or two 6 and one eight?” asked Mourinho.

The room was quiet.

He went on to confirm that Pogba played in his favourite position, on the left of a midfield three.

“You are paid to read and explain the game. Don’t say bulls**t,” Mourinho added.

The boss also fired warning shots to Huddersfield Town, saying that this time his team will come prepared, unlike the last time the Red Devils visited the John Smith Stadium.





“We have to be ready. We know who they are and how they try to play. I don’t think we can be caught by surprise,” said Mourinho.

Man United will travel to the John Smith Stadium on February 17 to face Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​