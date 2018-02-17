+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
BULLS**T: Mourinho slams journalist speaking on ‘Pogba problems’, fires warning shots to Huddersfield
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 17, 2018 at 12:12 EAT
bulls-t-mourinho-slams-journalist-speaking-on-pogba-problems-fires-warning-shots-to-huddersfield
Jose Mourinho annoyed [PHOTO: COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Jose Mourinho slammed journalists and pundits who keep talking about French midfielder Paul Pogba

He was speaking during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Huddersfield FA Cup clash

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was a furious man during his pre-match press conference ahead of the FA Cup clash with Huddersfield Town.

The ‘Special One’ has been a man under fire with reports originating from different outlets in Europe claiming French midfielder Paul Pogba regrets coming back to Man United.

Performance-wise, Pogba has been uncharacteristically unimpressive recently, being subbed off twice in the last three matches.

See Also: TOO SOON? Romelu Lukaku reveals the club he wants to join immediately he leaves Man United


His treatment by Jose Mourinho during this period has led to increased speculation on his future, with rumors of Real Madrid preying popping up all over social media.

See Also: ‘It makes no sense!’ – Jose Mourinho confirms what will happen to De Gea when the season ends

But Mourinho doesn’t like the word ‘speculation’.

In his pre-match press conference, when a journalist asked him how happy he was with Pogba’s perfomances and whether the speculations were true, Mourinho retaliated and told the journalist to use the word ‘lies’ instead of speculation.

“I think you are being nice with your words. When you say a lot of speculation you should say a lot of lies," Mourinho told the journalist. He then asked journalists to be objective instead of reporting what is not true. He also said that he will not share what he says to his players behind the cameras.

See Also: Jose Mourinho will not be happy about what Rooney has said will happen to Man United next season

The Man United manager was suggesting every story about a rift between him and Pogba was not true.


He defended the Frenchman’s attitude and professionalism saying that he accepts that he hasn’t been playing well.

He went on to slam football pundits who debate on Pogba’s position on the pitch and even put the journalists in the room to task on whether they knew which position Pogba played against Newcastle.

“Midfield,” a journalist replied.

“Okay. We played with one 6 and two eights? Or two 6 and one eight?” asked Mourinho.

The room was quiet.

He went on to confirm that Pogba played in his favourite position, on the left of a midfield three.

“You are paid to read and explain the game. Don’t say bulls**t,” Mourinho added.

The boss also fired warning shots to Huddersfield Town, saying that this time his team will come prepared, unlike the last time the Red Devils visited the John Smith Stadium.


“We have to be ready. We know who they are and how they try to play. I don’t think we can be caught by surprise,” said Mourinho.

Man United will travel to the John Smith Stadium on February 17 to face Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup. 

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



paul Pogba
Pogba
Jose Mourinho
MANCHESTER UNITED
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
jose-mourinho-reveals-shocking-lengths-he-is-willing-to-go-to-sign-real-madrid-s-gareth-bale

Sports

Jose Mourinho reveals shocking lengths he is willing to go to sign Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 03 Feb 2018 11:57am

he-s-being-released-chelsea-and-man-united-fight-hard-to-secure-bayern-munich-star-s-signature

Sports

HE’S BEING RELEASED: Chelsea and Man United fight hard to secure Bayern Munich star’s signature

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 27 Jan 2018 09:44am

jose-mourinho-loans-out-star-defender-to-aston-villa-until-the-end-of-the-season

Sports

Jose Mourinho loans out star defender to Aston Villa until the end of the season

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 25 Jan 2018 01:39pm

More From This Author
5-reasons-why-you-should-never-hesitate-to-marry-a-kisii-lady

Editors Choice

5 reasons why you should never hesitate to marry a Kisii lady

By Brian Onyiego | Sat 17 Feb 2018 01:53pm

too-soon-romelu-lukaku-reveals-the-club-he-wants-to-join-immediately-he-leaves-man-united

Sports

TOO SOON? Romelu Lukaku reveals the club he wants to join immediately he leaves Man United

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 17 Feb 2018 01:18pm

12-things-that-secretly-happen-to-you-when-you-watch-too-much-porn

Lifestyle

12 things that secretly happen to you when you watch too much porn

By Brian Onyiego | Sat 17 Feb 2018 12:32pm

Popular Stories
5-reasons-why-you-should-never-hesitate-to-marry-a-kisii-lady

Editors Choice

5 reasons why you should never hesitate to marry a Kisii lady

By | Sat 17 Feb 2018 01:53pm

20-things-that-women-do-during-sex-that-men-absolutely-hate

Lifestyle

20 things that women do during sex that men absolutely hate

By | Sat 17 Feb 2018 10:57am

12-things-that-secretly-happen-to-you-when-you-watch-too-much-porn

Lifestyle

12 things that secretly happen to you when you watch too much porn

By | Sat 17 Feb 2018 12:32pm

too-soon-romelu-lukaku-reveals-the-club-he-wants-to-join-immediately-he-leaves-man-united

Sports

TOO SOON? Romelu Lukaku reveals the club he wants to join immediately he leaves Man United

By | Sat 17 Feb 2018 01:18pm

diamond-s-move-after-zari-dumped-him

Entertainment

Diamond’s move after Zari dumped him

By | Fri 16 Feb 2018 09:01am

broke-tv-anchor-swaleh-mdoe-gets-bashed-online-after-revealing-he-wants-to-sell-his-kidney

News

BROKE: TV anchor Swaleh Mdoe gets bashed online after revealing he wants to sell his kidney

By | Sat 17 Feb 2018 09:44am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Whitney Watanabe

Whitney Watanabe

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi