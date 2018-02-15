kenyan-jokes-reach-a-new-high-after-court-revokes-miguna-miguna-s-deportation

SUMMARY High Court Judge Kimaru on Thursday 15 declared Miguna’s deportation null and void

The government has however maintained that Miguna’s deportation was procedural and done lawfully.

It was a reprieve for Miguna Miguna on Thursday after High Court declared the decision to deport him as illegal.

In his ruling, Judge Luka Kimaru said that at the time the fiery lawyer was deported, IG Joseph Boinnet and DCI George Kinoti were in contempt of court orders. ​

He also ordered the Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalangwa to surrender his revoked passport to the court within seven days.

The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti confirmed that he was arrested in connection with National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga’s ‘swearing-in’ which took place at Uhuru Park on January 30.

Kenyans took to social media to react to Miguna’s revoked deportation and in focus, the jokes and sarcastic statements were something to savour:

Here is a sample of the responses:

#MigunaMiguna is now a household name..and that's a good thing. This illegal govt has campaigned for him. All eyes on him— Josh Africa (@JoshAfric) February 15, 2018

Could he be the next Luo Kingpin #MigunaMiguna has the balls to lock horns with and push despots to their corner, what do you think?— ParallelGovernmentKE (@SwearInRaila) February 15, 2018

"@errycar10: Someone please tell my General #MigunaMiguna to unblock me please. Me too because I criticised his constant attack on Kidero— Cyrus, wa Benj (@cyrusoloo) February 15, 2018

Miguna Miguna is a Kenyan by BIRTH, His umbilical cord was buried in Ahero, Kisumu County, His Deportation was ILLEGAL, NUll and VOID #RESIST #MigunaMiguna @MigunaMiguna https://t.co/QKfxYEMEmj— Charles Mark Dienya (@MarkDienya) February 15, 2018

Karanja?: Why is it that Kikuyus are not winning the jackpot and we are many?

?Omondi?: Because its free and fair

????????????????????????????#MigunaMiguna— Presho Abracadabrah (@Presho254) February 15, 2018

Someone please tell my General #MigunaMiguna to unblock me please. He blocked me when he was vying for Governorship but now we are together.— Errycar10 (@errycar10) February 15, 2018

Leo status za madem ni

I cant walk, whatsapp only????????#MigunaMiguna— Errycar10 (@errycar10) February 15, 2018

Only Luos can be deported from a 3rd World country to a 1st class Canada..Mayooo! #MigunaMiguna— cyprian weregi (@WeregiCyprian) February 15, 2018

