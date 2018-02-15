+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Politics
Kenyan jokes reach a new high after court revokes Miguna Miguna’s deportation
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 15, 2018 at 15:05 EAT
kenyan-jokes-reach-a-new-high-after-court-revokes-miguna-miguna-s-deportation
NRM General Miguna Miguna
SUMMARY
  • High Court Judge Kimaru on Thursday 15 declared Miguna’s deportation null and void
  • The government has however maintained that Miguna’s deportation was procedural and done lawfully.

It was a reprieve for Miguna Miguna on Thursday after High Court declared the decision to deport him as illegal.

In his ruling, Judge Luka Kimaru said that at the time the fiery lawyer was deported, IG Joseph Boinnet and DCI George Kinoti were in contempt of court orders.

He also ordered the Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalangwa to surrender his revoked passport to the court within seven days.

See Also: Kenyans react after Miguna asks Uhuru to deport his wife


The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti confirmed that he was arrested in connection with National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga’s ‘swearing-in’ which took place at Uhuru Park on January 30.

Kenyans took to social media to react to Miguna’s revoked deportation and in focus, the jokes and sarcastic statements were something to savour:

Here is a sample of the responses: 

See Also: Miguna asks Uhuru to deport his wife after High Court revoked his deportation

#MigunaMiguna is now a household name..and that's a good thing. This illegal govt has campaigned for him. All eyes on him— Josh Africa (@JoshAfric) February 15, 2018

Could he be the next Luo Kingpin #MigunaMiguna has the balls to lock horns with and push despots to their corner, what do you think?— ParallelGovernmentKE (@SwearInRaila) February 15, 2018

#MigunaMiguna
The purpoted deportation of NRM-K 'general' has been quashed by the High court!
This guy is a legal beast who cant just be messed around with by the incumbent mediocre regime ???? @Disembe pic.twitter.com/K9Zx6ScSjz

See Also: Government responds after High Court rules Miguna’s deportation illegal
— Adan Abdullahi (@adan_abdullahy) February 15, 2018

"@errycar10: Someone please tell my General #MigunaMiguna to unblock me please. Me too because I criticised his constant attack on Kidero— Cyrus, wa Benj (@cyrusoloo) February 15, 2018

Miguna Miguna is a Kenyan by BIRTH, His umbilical cord was buried in Ahero, Kisumu County, His Deportation was ILLEGAL, NUll and VOID #RESIST #MigunaMiguna @MigunaMiguna https://t.co/QKfxYEMEmj— Charles Mark Dienya (@MarkDienya) February 15, 2018

Karanja?: Why is it that Kikuyus are not winning the jackpot and we are many?
?Omondi?: Because its free and fair
????????????????????????????#MigunaMiguna— Presho Abracadabrah (@Presho254) February 15, 2018

Someone please tell my General #MigunaMiguna to unblock me please. He blocked me when he was vying for Governorship but now we are together.— Errycar10 (@errycar10) February 15, 2018

Leo status za madem ni
I cant walk, whatsapp only????????#MigunaMiguna— Errycar10 (@errycar10) February 15, 2018

Only Luos can be deported from a 3rd World country to a 1st class Canada..Mayooo! #MigunaMiguna— cyprian weregi (@WeregiCyprian) February 15, 2018


Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



miguna Miguna
nrm
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
mixed-reactions-after-high-court-declares-miguna-s-deportation-null-and-void

News

Mixed reactions after High Court declares Miguna’s deportation null and void

By Fay Ngina | Thu 15 Feb 2018 11:51am

high-court-declares-miguna-s-deportation-illegal

News

High Court declares Miguna’s deportation illegal

By Fay Ngina | Thu 15 Feb 2018 11:38am

i-don-t-have-to-be-physically-in-nairobi-to-fight-the-despots-miguna-s-valentine-s-message

Politics

‘I don’t have to be physically in Nairobi to fight the despots’ – Miguna’s Valentine’s message

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 15 Feb 2018 11:10am

More From This Author
kenyan-jokes-reach-a-new-high-after-court-revokes-miguna-miguna-s-deportation

Politics

Kenyan jokes reach a new high after court revokes Miguna Miguna’s deportation

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 15 Feb 2018 03:05pm

what-you-need-to-know-about-self-pleasuring-and-samantha-the-sex-doll

Lifestyle

What you need to know about 'self-pleasuring' and Samantha the sex doll

By Dayan Masinde | Thu 15 Feb 2018 01:01pm

it-makes-no-sense-jose-mourinho-confirms-what-will-happen-to-de-gea-when-the-season-ends

Sports

‘It makes no sense!’ – Jose Mourinho confirms what will happen to De Gea when the season ends

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 15 Feb 2018 12:36pm

Popular Stories
government-responds-after-high-court-rules-miguna-s-deportation-illegal

News

Government responds after High Court rules Miguna’s deportation illegal

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 02:17pm

miguna-asks-uhuru-to-deport-his-wife-after-high-court-revoked-his-deportation

News

Miguna asks Uhuru to deport his wife after High Court revoked his deportation

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 02:42pm

kenyan-jokes-reach-a-new-high-after-court-revokes-miguna-miguna-s-deportation

Politics

Kenyan jokes reach a new high after court revokes Miguna Miguna’s deportation

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 03:05pm

what-you-need-to-know-about-self-pleasuring-and-samantha-the-sex-doll

Lifestyle

What you need to know about 'self-pleasuring' and Samantha the sex doll

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 01:01pm

kenyans-react-after-miguna-asks-uhuru-to-deport-his-wife

News

Kenyans react after Miguna asks Uhuru to deport his wife

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 03:04pm

man-replacing-polycarp-igathe-causes-stir-among-mcas

News

Man ‘replacing’ Polycarp Igathe causes stir among MCAs

By | Thu 15 Feb 2018 09:05am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Rodgers Omondi

Rodgers Omondi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi