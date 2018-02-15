‘It makes no sense!’ – Jose Mourinho confirms what will happen to De Gea when the season ends

SUMMARY Jose Mourinho has cleared the air on all rumours related to David De Gea De Gea has been a target for top European sides in the past 3 seasons

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho confirmed the future of Goalkeeper De Gea in a press conference ahead of the Newcastle game.

De Gea has been a top European club target for the last three seasons but has remained put to become one of the club’s most valued players. ​

He almost moved to Real Madrid after Louis Van Gaal’s first season in charge, had it not been for a faulty fax machine that stalled paper delivery in the final minutes of the transfer window.

Still, De Gea is a wanted man. Real Madrid have been conceding many goals lately and the need for a proven goalkeeper like the Spaniard should be in Zinedine Zidane’s mind.

But Mourinho is unwilling to sell De Gea and has come out strongly to defend his stance saying that the club cannot attract big players if it keeps selling its best.





“Do you think a club that is trying to attract the best players is the club that is open to sell the best players? It makes no sense. If you want to go to that level, we have to attract the best players like we did with Alexis, Matic, [Paul] Pogba and so on, and don’t let our best players go,” said Mourinho as quoted on Sky Sports.





English outlets claim Mourinho is planning on a defensive revamp in the summer, in particular, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones the likely players to be sold.





He has spent more than 300 million euros since he became the Red Devils’ manager and intends to spend more to compete with town rivals Manchester City.



