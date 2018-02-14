+ Post your Story

News
Kenyans demand arrest of ‘untouchable’ tout who brutally beat up passenger to near death
By Fay Ngina and Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Feb 14, 2018 at 11:54 EAT
kenyans-demand-arrest-of-untouchable-tout-who-brutally-beat-up-passenger-to-near-death
Tout brutally beat passenger
SUMMARY
  • Kenyans are demanding the arrest of a tout after he allegedly beat up a passenger for choosing a different shuttle
  • The passenger is currently fighting for his life at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH)

Kenyans on social media are demanding the arrest of an ‘untouchable’ tout only identified as Felix Mwingiriwa after he allegedly beat up a passenger for choosing a different shuttle.


According to a post by Wayne Wafula Msungu? on Facebook, Felix smashed the passenger’s head on the windscreen and then hit his head on the barricade steel metal cracking his skull. The passenger is currently fighting for his life at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

See Also: Six matatu experiences that will ruin your commute


Here is Wayne’s post on Facebook;

“On 30th January, a young man went to board UNIQUE shuttle to Meru. At tea room, he decided to board a different shuttle. Then a tout by the name Felix Mwingirwa 0723****** who apparently is untouchable and walks away with everything and anything, beat this young passenger to near death. He smashed his head on the windscreen and then hit his head on the barricade steel metal that cracked his skull. I was able to call an ambulance but still, the guy didn't want the medics to attend to him. The young man is fighting for his life in KNH. Justice for this young boy who’s fighting for his life at KNH. Felix is untouchable, let's use the power of social media. Cc # Boinett #Kinoti # Matiangi. Felix the tout beat him because he refused to board his shuttle. Felix has over 20 OB at central police station only. But not even one single arrest, he controls a cartel at the tea room. With different bank accounts, daily illegal collections from some Sacco. Eyewitness.”

See Also: Touts scramble for passengers nearly cause an accident



Wayne's post attracted over 2,000 comments with many demanding the arrest of the tout.

See Also: Sad tale of passengers who missed SGR after losing way to the station


On Christmas Eve 2017, Joseph Kiarie Ngethe, a former student leader at Maseno University, was beaten to death by a matatu crew after an altercation over a minor accident. 

Read more at: https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/article/2001264211/matatu-drivers-touts-kill-former-student-leader-after-quarrel-over-accident

Another social media user by the name Karani Mutonga posted the same on Twitter notifying members of the public about the ordeal.

This man with a white cape is called Felix. He operates as a tout for Unique Shuttle at Tea Room. Felix allegedly beat up the man lying down on the ground and left him for dead. The man is fighting for his life at KNH. Felix is untouchable and operates with impunity. pic.twitter.com/QraHZXEvQX— Karani Mutonga (@Karanimutonga) February 14, 2018

Kenya Police Service have since responded to the call and said they are woking on the matter. In their tweet, they have notified the public that Lewis already has three similar cases in court. Here is their response;

We are in receipt of the case posted below and are following up with OCS Central. The man in question has been charged in court three times with similar offenses,the cases are pending before court. We have also contacted @Karanimutonga for more information. Cc. @NPSOfficial_KE pic.twitter.com/V0aqwoQ9v6— Kenya Police Service (@PoliceKE) February 14, 2018


Felix Mwingiriwa
untouchable
tout
Unique Sacco
passenger
