lawyer-ahmednasir-attacked-after-mocking-miguna-appeal-to-return-to-kenya

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi today on February 13 gave his sentiments after Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna took the Government head on for deporting him to Canada.

Lawyer Ahmednasir who represented the Jubilee Party in a petition filed by National Super Alliance (NASA) challenging President Uhuru’s win mocked Miguna’s move, saying he should bring himself back to the country. ​

“Very surprised that Miguna Miguna has gone to court to be allowed to come back to his country of birth...what a cowardly act. I thought he said he was an NRA GENERAL. Why doesn't he storm Kenya from Kisumu and go straight to his house at Runda... coward General Miguna!!!” he posted.

.— Ahmednasir Abdullahi (@ahmednasirlaw) February 13, 2018

Miguna, the former Nairobi gubernatorial candidate who is also a lawyer was ejected out of Kenya on February 6 in connection with stamping documents used to ‘swear in’ National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga as the people’s president at Uhuru Park on January 30. He was flown to Toronto Canada on a night KLM flight.

He has since petition scheduled to begin in the High Court today through lawyer John Khaminwa. In his petition, Miguna wants the Government compelled to cater for his bills, facilitate his travel back to the country and provide him with security as he clears his name from the issues that led to his deportation.

Mr. Ahmednasir’s remarks did not go unnoticed, as many responses followed, stirring a discussion in the process.

That is not cowardice.The general is law abiding citizen and wants to disapprove his foes,you among https://t.co/vmP7hObVxN can match his might and tactics so down your tools and chew some https://t.co/rB18ls3Pb6 should sometimes take some time to study.— Ouma Jonah (@ouma_jonah) February 13, 2018

Like you have ever stood for anything to call others coward! When your kinsmen were locked up like sardines in a can in Kasarani you were eloquently silent and now you know who cowards are! Subreme Goat wewe!

Ahmednassir Abdulahi, You are using twitter wrong. Such postings make you look cheap and petty!— El_Crocodile (@Albashir_Ismail) February 13, 2018

NRM thing is hot air Bw wakili, The Movement is very very rich in Drama kings & queens. Let’s watch first quarter of 2018 series????— Mohamed sahal (@IftiinSahal) February 13, 2018

Even more surprising that a distinguished lawyer should rubbish an individual's attempt to seek justice in a court of law— Franklin Mwenda (@mwefrank) February 13, 2018

Its not cowardly to follow the law and due process, you are a lawyer and you should set pace in abiding by the law and laid down procedures.— Son of the sun (@samuel_wangechi) February 13, 2018

Thanks Kenyan i solute all of you. If what happened had happened other African countries the situation would be different.Massacre, extermination and all evil actiona would had commenced other countries but thank God you are super natural human being. Your patriotism is unmatched— Abdikarin Gabow (@Abdikar42977772) February 13, 2018

Miguna is a meritable lawyer unlike others,he knows when one doesn't agree with a government's action,one must follow the legal route to air grievances— GK (@GeorgeKingola) February 13, 2018

