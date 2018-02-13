Differing opinions: Senator Murkomen takes on lawyer Nelson Havi on LSK elections

SUMMARY Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and City Lawyer Nelson Havi engaged in a twitter argument

Both leaders used their politicals differences to attack each other

The issue at hand was the LSK oncoming elections

Elgeyo Marakwet County Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on February 11 treated Twitter followers to a show when he engaged City Lawyer Nelson Havi into an exchange. The two got into the disagreement after the Senator who doubles up as Senate Majority Leader questioned the candidacy of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) leadership.

Mr. Murkomen suggested that there seem to be unwritten laws that ensure only male participants vie for the presidency. “There is an emerging unwritten rule that seems to suggest that LSK Presidency is for men and the Vice Presidency for women. How else can you explain the fact that we have no female candidates for Presidency and male candidates for Vice Presidency?” he tweeted. ​

Mr. Havi wanted to participate in the upcoming February 22 election but was banned by the High Court for failing to meet the requirements. His nomination to vie for LSK’s presidency was rejected as he had not met the eligibility requirement of having practiced for at least 15 years.

It is after the Senator’s tweet that the lawyer responded, making a jibe at him. “Kipchumba Murkomen, don’t cover your ears with the wig and hide in the gown for warmth,” Mr. Havi’s tweet read.

This opened up to series of tweets between them as both tried to outdo each other and using political differences to throw punches.

Mr. Murkomen respond by asking him when he intends to swear himself in.

I will be sworn in on 26.2.2018 at Gitanga Road House. Karibu uhudhurie ndugu but don’t deport my Chief Registrar! https://t.co/nuKQyHjXHj— Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) February 12, 2018

As long as you produce my sister to hold the Bible. Not another man. Hiyo maneno nasikia ni kweli? https://t.co/ssIH1NN6bC— KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) February 12, 2018

Maneno gani? Nitakuja na KJV ile ya red na sword ya King David. https://t.co/wXFmCcJ06C— Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) February 12, 2018

My advice is that you wait until you are of age. Patience! https://t.co/2uEVvwnwEj— KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) February 12, 2018

We are not in the habit of waiting Senator. That is for Efulefus and Ekemefunas. https://t.co/Lxn4Z5vfn8— Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) February 12, 2018

