+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Stop lying to Kenyans- Miguna strikes at Boni Khalwale
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Feb 11, 2018 at 10:43 EAT
stop-lying-to-kenyans-miguna-strikes-at-boni-khalwale
Miguna accused Khalwale of taking undeserved credi
SUMMARY
  • NRM General Miguna Miguna says Boni Khalwale did not play any part in his deportation
  • This is after the former senator claimed to have talked to the Canadian administration regarding Miguna's case

Former Nairobi gubernatorial candidate and self-declared General of National Resistance Movement (NRM) Miguna Miguna has hit back at Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale for allegedly basking in unachieved glory over his deportation to Canada. Miguna, who was arrested in connection to administering National Super Alliance (NASA) Raila Odinga’s oath-taking as the People’s President at Uhuru Park on January 30 said the former legislator is taking undeserved credit.

Miguna’s accusations follow Mr. Khalwale’s popularity in his case where Kenyans praised him for playing a part in ‘saving’ Miguna from Kenyan cells. Miguna was moved to different police stations following his arrest on February 2, despite orders by High Court judge Luka Kimaru to Inspector General of police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to arraign him in court.

He was then flown out on a night flight via a KLM flight to Amsterdam on February 6. Miguna was received in Canada on Wednesday, February 7. It was then that Khalwale said he had reached out to the Canadian Embassy in Kenya, notifying them of Miguna’s case. Miguna possesses dual citizenship, part Kenyan, and part Canadian.

See Also: OPINION: Jubilee government is Kenya's cancer


Khalwale said he'd reached out to the Canadian Embassy

I've just called & talked to a Ms Fiona, the Consular Department manager, who has confirmed to me that they are aware of the matter of their Canadian citizen by the name of @MigunaMiguna, but declined to disclose exactly what it is that they are doing about it! pic.twitter.com/TmfxhLrCfu

See Also: Miguna's Kenyan passport is illegal- Department of Immigration reports
— Boni Khalwale (@KBonimtetezi) February 6, 2018

Off course am happy that @MigunaMiguna is free but condemn in the strongest terms possible the illegal & unconstitutional stripping his Kenyan citizenship. If my intervention at the embassy of @Canada was useful then am pleased. https://t.co/g9Ub30ck9D— Boni Khalwale (@KBonimtetezi) February 8, 2018

The former Senator was praised for doing what many leaders failed to do

He did it long before even everybody realized that Miguna was alive. At that time when we thought he was dead, Bonny was pressurizing Canada.

See Also: Canada’s message to Kenya after Miguna's deportation
— Lawrence Guyali (@LawrenceGuyali) February 7, 2018

...we appreciate your effort king of Luhyia land— His Majesty Teacher (@Charlieblack251) February 7, 2018

After @KBonimtetezi informed Canadian Embassy of the problems its citizen @MigunaMiguna was going through in a foreign land Kenya, Canada had no option but to ensure its citizen gets back home.— Kipngetich Koskei (@kipngetichzk) February 7, 2018

Miguna has however disputed the claims, saying that Canadian High Commission in Nairobi did not receive any calls from Khalwale.

Stop taking undeserved credit. You did absolutely nothing in defense of my rights. The Canadian High Commission in Nairobi has confirmed to me that you did not contact them. A lying physician is a disgrace to human civilization!— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) February 10, 2018


Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Miguna Miguna
Boni Khalwale
Canada
Deportation
NRM
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
miguna-miguna-the-julius-malema-of-kenya

Politics

Miguna Miguna: The Julius Malema Of Kenya

By Charles Bazenga | Fri 09 Feb 2018 10:35am

boni-khalwale-cheered-for-his-role-in-miguna-miguna-s-deportation

Politics

Boni Khalwale cheered for his role in Miguna Miguna's deportation

By Wambui Mbuthia | Fri 09 Feb 2018 10:25am

eight-crimes-the-government-committed-against-me-miguna-miguna

Politics

Eight crimes the government committed against me - Miguna Miguna

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 08 Feb 2018 08:55am

More From This Author
opinion-why-kenya-should-legalize-same-sex-marriages

Lifestyle

OPINION: Why Kenya should legalize same sex marriages

By Okun Oliech | Sun 11 Feb 2018 03:35pm

kenya-s-top-eight-richest-pastors

News

Kenya's top eight richest pastors

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 11 Feb 2018 03:20pm

miguna-s-kenyan-passport-is-illegal-department-of-immigration-reports

Politics

Miguna's Kenyan passport is illegal- Department of Immigration reports

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 11 Feb 2018 12:30pm

Popular Stories
kenya-s-top-eight-richest-pastors

News

Kenya's top eight richest pastors

By | Sun 11 Feb 2018 03:20pm

canada-s-message-to-kenya-after-miguna-s-deportation

News

Canada’s message to Kenya after Miguna's deportation

By | Sat 10 Feb 2018 02:20pm

stop-lying-to-kenyans-miguna-strikes-at-boni-khalwale

News

Stop lying to Kenyans- Miguna strikes at Boni Khalwale

By | Sun 11 Feb 2018 10:43am

hooked-on-the-act-nine-signs-that-your-partner-is-suffering-from-sexual-addiction

Lifestyle

Hooked on the act: Nine signs that your partner is suffering from sexual addiction

By | Sat 10 Feb 2018 02:14pm

last-longer-in-bed-how-to-handle-a-one-minute-man

Lifestyle

Last longer in bed: How to handle a 'one-minute-man'

By | Sun 11 Feb 2018 02:30pm

what-you-need-to-know-about-self-pleasuring-and-samantha-the-sex-doll

Lifestyle

What you need to know about self-pleasuring and Samantha the sex doll

By | Sun 11 Feb 2018 01:09pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Fred Muriuki

Fred Muriuki