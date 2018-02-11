Stop lying to Kenyans- Miguna strikes at Boni Khalwale

SUMMARY NRM General Miguna Miguna says Boni Khalwale did not play any part in his deportation

This is after the former senator claimed to have talked to the Canadian administration regarding Miguna's case

Former Nairobi gubernatorial candidate and self-declared General of National Resistance Movement (NRM) Miguna Miguna has hit back at Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale for allegedly basking in unachieved glory over his deportation to Canada. Miguna, who was arrested in connection to administering National Super Alliance (NASA) Raila Odinga’s oath-taking as the People’s President at Uhuru Park on January 30 said the former legislator is taking undeserved credit.

Miguna’s accusations follow Mr. Khalwale’s popularity in his case where Kenyans praised him for playing a part in ‘saving’ Miguna from Kenyan cells. Miguna was moved to different police stations following his arrest on February 2, despite orders by High Court judge Luka Kimaru to Inspector General of police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to arraign him in court. ​

He was then flown out on a night flight via a KLM flight to Amsterdam on February 6. Miguna was received in Canada on Wednesday, February 7. It was then that Khalwale said he had reached out to the Canadian Embassy in Kenya, notifying them of Miguna’s case. Miguna possesses dual citizenship, part Kenyan, and part Canadian.





Khalwale said he'd reached out to the Canadian Embassy

I've just called & talked to a Ms Fiona, the Consular Department manager, who has confirmed to me that they are aware of the matter of their Canadian citizen by the name of @MigunaMiguna, but declined to disclose exactly what it is that they are doing about it! pic.twitter.com/TmfxhLrCfu See Also: Miguna's Kenyan passport is illegal- Department of Immigration reports February 6, 2018

Off course am happy that @MigunaMiguna is free but condemn in the strongest terms possible the illegal & unconstitutional stripping his Kenyan citizenship. If my intervention at the embassy of @Canada was useful then am pleased. https://t.co/g9Ub30ck9D— Boni Khalwale (@KBonimtetezi) February 8, 2018

The former Senator was praised for doing what many leaders failed to do

He did it long before even everybody realized that Miguna was alive. At that time when we thought he was dead, Bonny was pressurizing Canada. See Also: Canada’s message to Kenya after Miguna's deportation February 7, 2018

...we appreciate your effort king of Luhyia land— His Majesty Teacher (@Charlieblack251) February 7, 2018

After @KBonimtetezi informed Canadian Embassy of the problems its citizen @MigunaMiguna was going through in a foreign land Kenya, Canada had no option but to ensure its citizen gets back home.— Kipngetich Koskei (@kipngetichzk) February 7, 2018

Miguna has however disputed the claims, saying that Canadian High Commission in Nairobi did not receive any calls from Khalwale.

Stop taking undeserved credit. You did absolutely nothing in defense of my rights. The Canadian High Commission in Nairobi has confirmed to me that you did not contact them. A lying physician is a disgrace to human civilization!— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) February 10, 2018

