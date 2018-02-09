+ Post your Story

Politics
'I am ready to be the president of Kenya come 2022' - Alfred Mutua's victory speech
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Feb 09, 2018 at 11:59 EAT
Governor Mutua during court proceedings
SUMMARY
  • Supporters of Machakos Governor Mutu were treated to a pre-written speech after court upheld his win
  • The Court dismissed a petition filed by Mutua's main opponent Wavinya Ndeti
  • Wavinya wanted the results nullified and fresh elections organised

Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua is a happy man after Justice Aggrey Muchelule of Machakos High Court upheld his win on Friday, February 9. This was after the court dismissed petitioner Wavinya Ndeti’s as lacking merit.

Wavinya Ndeti, the Former Kathiani Member of Parliament had moved to court saying Governor Mutua’s win in the August 8 elections was marred with irregularities and that Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) erroneously declared Mutua the winner of the Governor seat.


See Also: Wavinya’s strong response after court upheld Governor Mutua’s win

In her petition, she also accused Governor Mutua of contravening laws by using county resources including vehicles and funds to campaign for his re-election.

She wanted the election results nullified and fresh elections held. The court, however, dismissed her claims saying the activity carried out by IEBC was a free, fair and credible affair.

Mutua, celebrating his win read a pre-written speech amid cheers from his supporters.

See Also: ‘Yaliyondwele Sipite’ – Kenyans’ responses to Wavinya Ndeti after court upholds Alfred Mutua’s victory

Here is the governor’s victory speech;


See Also: How Uhuru is preparing the way for Gideon Moi in 2022

