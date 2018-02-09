'I am ready to be the president of Kenya come 2022' - Alfred Mutua's victory speech

SUMMARY Supporters of Machakos Governor Mutu were treated to a pre-written speech after court upheld his win

The Court dismissed a petition filed by Mutua's main opponent Wavinya Ndeti

Wavinya wanted the results nullified and fresh elections organised

Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua is a happy man after Justice Aggrey Muchelule of Machakos High Court upheld his win on Friday, February 9. This was after the court dismissed petitioner Wavinya Ndeti’s as lacking merit.

Wavinya Ndeti, the Former Kathiani Member of Parliament had moved to court saying Governor Mutua’s win in the August 8 elections was marred with irregularities and that Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) erroneously declared Mutua the winner of the Governor seat. ​





In her petition, she also accused Governor Mutua of contravening laws by using county resources including vehicles and funds to campaign for his re-election.

She wanted the election results nullified and fresh elections held. The court, however, dismissed her claims saying the activity carried out by IEBC was a free, fair and credible affair.

Mutua, celebrating his win read a pre-written speech amid cheers from his supporters.

Here is the governor’s victory speech;





