Kenyans, including ‘Slay queens’, react to Paul Ogada's SportPesa Mega Jackpot win

SUMMARY Paul Ogada is the winner of SportPesa's biggest ever Mega Jackpot - Ksh 230 million Kenyans took to social media to react to the news, many still shocked at how he managed to correctly predict 17 games

Paul Ogada is the latest man to join Kenya’s millionaires' club after bagging a whopping Sh230 million in the SportPesa Mega Jackpot.

Ogada won these millions by correctly predicting the outcome of 16 football matches. He was later established as the winner after a draw was conducted in Nairobi since the 17th game was postponed. ​

This is the highest amount ever won by a single person in the jackpot competition, beating Samuel Abisai’s record of Sh221 million.





He was picked up by a grey Limousine accompanied by a SportPesa motorcade to the excitement of residents who couldn’t hide their joy for the Kibera man.

Kenyans took to social media to react to the news and in particular, the new generation of ‘Slay queens’ gave ‘advice’ to Ogada, telling him the best ways to spend his cash.

Here is a sample of the reactions on social media from supposed ‘Slay queens’.

Since everyone is claiming to know Gordon Ogada Paul the jackpot winner...pia mimi siachwi nyuma he is also my BROTHER from another mother, nilimjua kitambo sanaaa ????????????— Henry Muigai (@muigaihk) February 6, 2018

Congratulations #Gordon_ogada_paul For Being Lucky Winner Of 230million Sportpesa Jackpot Winner!— MartiasElimlim( MEN) (@MartiasElimlim1) February 6, 2018

Gordon ogada Paul ameondokea shida hivyo at least he has now a fb account— kingz_ (@kingz254) February 6, 2018

gambling gambling its illegal........hahahahahahha......i dont care what you will say— xa Dave (@daudiambrosini) February 8, 2018

@SportPesa sio uchawi but ni Real; analyse follow ua instincts weka bet... KSh 230 million!!! Gordon the new millionaire is just a hard worker, goal oriented, genius and lucky...— DAN SUDI (@Dan_Sudi) February 8, 2018

Now that Miguna Miguna has finally stopped trending, Gordon Ogada Paul is our guy. He won @SportPesa Mega Jackpot at Sh.230,882,741. ~ 230 Million



Kenyans have short-term memory equal to the lifespan of a housefly



????????????#MigunaDeported#KTNMorningExpress#GidiNaGhostAsubuhi— Wangai (@ItsWangai) February 8, 2018

The only amount of money i ever won in the sportpesa bet was 2000 since then wamenikula almost more than 10k????????alaf naskia mtu amekula 200m hta siendi class leo wacha nilale????????????@Kiss100kenya @ADELLEO @ShaffieWeru #AdelleAndShaffieOnKISS— Davy mulla???????? (@DavidKimula) February 8, 2018

How can we find him on media,,,i don't need his money but tibs on how you shld bet????— Omari Victor (@omarvictor99) February 8, 2018

@SportPesa Kindly send me the megajackpot screenshot. Thank you— Brian Orwa (@BrianOrwa) February 8, 2018

I want to worship the God you worship!— Francis Mbate (@mbate) February 8, 2018

