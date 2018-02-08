seven-interesting-things-you-did-not-know-about-miguna-miguna

SUMMARY Miguna is an outspoken politician and former Nairobi gubernatorial candidate

The government recently deported him to Canada after his involvement in Raila's swearing-in

When you hear the name Miguna Miguna, the first thing that comes to your mind is an outspoken politician especially on social media and that he is the former Nairobi gubernatorial candidate.

However, current news about Miguna is that his citizenship was denounced by the Government terming his presence in Kenya as ‘contrary to national interest’. He was deported to Canada. ​

Here are seven interesting things you did not know about the self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement ;

1. Miguna Miguna was a student leader at the University of Nairobi 1986 to 1987.

2. He was arrested and detained for championing multi-party democracy in 1987. He was later expelled from the university.

3. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Philosophy from the University of Toronto. He also has a Juris Doctor (JD) from The Osgoode Hall Law School of York University and a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from the same school.

See Also: Government confirms why it deported NRM General Miguna Miguna

4. Miguna became the Coordinator of the Committee for Democracy in Kenya (CDK) between 1989-1994.

5. He served as a senior adviser and chief strategist for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and its party leader, Hon Raila Odinga between 2006 and 2009. He has also been a commentator on cultural and socio-political affairs.

6. Miguna has published six books including the popular ‘Peeling Back The Mask: A Quest for Justice in Kenya’ in 2012 and ‘Kidneys for The King: deforming the Status Quo in Kenya’ in 2013.

7. He was detained during former president Moi’s regime due to his political activism.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​