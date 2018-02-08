+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Seven interesting things you did not know about Miguna Miguna
By Fay Ngina | Updated Feb 08, 2018 at 08:47 EAT
seven-interesting-things-you-did-not-know-about-miguna-miguna
NRM General Miguna Miguna
SUMMARY
  • Miguna is an outspoken politician and former Nairobi gubernatorial candidate
  • The government recently deported him to Canada after his involvement in Raila's swearing-in

When you hear the name Miguna Miguna, the first thing that comes to your mind is an outspoken politician especially on social media and that he is the former Nairobi gubernatorial candidate.

However, current news about Miguna is that his citizenship was denounced by the Government terming his presence in Kenya as ‘contrary to national interest’. He was deported to Canada.

Here are seven interesting things you did not know about the self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement ;

See Also: Eight crimes the government committed against me - Miguna Miguna

1. Miguna Miguna was a student leader at the University of Nairobi 1986 to 1987.

2. He was arrested and detained for championing multi-party democracy in 1987. He was later expelled from the university.

3. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Philosophy from the University of Toronto. He also has a Juris Doctor (JD) from The Osgoode Hall Law School of York University and a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from the same school.

See Also: Government confirms why it deported NRM General Miguna Miguna

4. Miguna became the Coordinator of the Committee for Democracy in Kenya (CDK) between 1989-1994.

5. He served as a senior adviser and chief strategist for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and its party leader, Hon Raila Odinga between 2006 and 2009. He has also been a commentator on cultural and socio-political affairs.

6. Miguna has published six books including the popular ‘Peeling Back The Mask: A Quest for Justice in Kenya’ in 2012 and ‘Kidneys for The King: deforming the Status Quo in Kenya’ in 2013.

See Also: Miguna Miguna speaks for the first time since his deportation - says he never renounced Kenyan citizenship

7. He was detained during former president Moi’s regime due to his political activism.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Miguna Miguna
deportation
life
NRM General
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
babu-owino-sends-his-apology-to-miguna-miguna-after-he-was-deported

News

Babu Owino sends his apology to Miguna Miguna after he was deported

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 07 Feb 2018 10:07am

deported-or-exiled-priceless-reactions-from-kenyans-after-miguna-s-sudden-deportation

News

DEPORTED OR EXILED? Priceless reactions from Kenyans after Miguna's sudden 'deportation'

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 07 Feb 2018 08:55am

moses-kuria-s-sarcastic-comment-about-miguna-s-asthma-attack-ignites-twitter-war

News

Moses Kuria’s sarcastic comment about Miguna’s Asthma attack ignites Twitter war

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 06 Feb 2018 01:19pm

More From This Author
kipchumba-mukormen-remarks-against-cj-maraga-land-him-in-trouble

News

Kipchumba Mukormen remarks against CJ Maraga land him in trouble

By Fay Ngina | Thu 08 Feb 2018 11:31am

slay-queen-slapped-me-on-valentine-s-day-real-house-helps-of-kawangware-actor-says

Lifestyle

'Slay queen' slapped me on Valentine’s Day- Real House Helps of Kawangware actor says

By Stephen Teng'o | Thu 08 Feb 2018 10:04am

seven-interesting-things-you-did-not-know-about-miguna-miguna

News

Seven interesting things you did not know about Miguna Miguna

By Fay Ngina | Thu 08 Feb 2018 08:47am

Popular Stories
Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Nichasius Koech

Nichasius Koech

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi