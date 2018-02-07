Miguna Miguna speaks for the first time since his deportation - says he never renounced Kenyan citizenship

SUMMARY In a statement doing rounds in newsrooms, on social media and seen in the NASA telegram communication group, Miguna Miguna has said that he never renounced Kenyan citizenship. Miguna was deported on Tuesday night after police failed to produce him in court

National Resistance Movement (NRM) self-declared general Miguna Miguna has spoken for the first time since he was deported on Tuesday night.

Miguna was arrested in connection with National Super Alliance (NASA) Raila Odinga’s ‘swearing-in’ at Uhuru Park, which took place on January 30. ​

His Lawyers Mr Nelson Havi and Cliff Ombetsa, Miguna was ejected by a KLM flight on Tuesday night and departed at around 11 pm. The plane will land in Amsterdam at around 8:30 am.

According to the Daily Nation, another lawyer, Dr. John Khaminwa confirmed that Miguna was indeed out of Kenya’s airspace and was headed to Canada.

Here is Miguna purported statement from Amsterdam dated February 7th.

“First, let me confirm that, yes, the illegitimate, despotic regime of Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto forcefully placed me on a late night KLM flight from Nairobi to Amsterdam in flagrant violation of my constitutional rights, five valid court orders and common decency.

See Also: Seven interesting things you did not know about Miguna Miguna

My purported “deportation” to Canada followed a violent invasion of my home by more than 34 hooded criminals who used detonators to gain access to my residence at or about 5:30AM on February 2nd, 2018; failed to give notice to me of their illegal attendance; failed to identify themselves or the reasons for such violent entry; did not shout “police;” never stated the purpose of their; abducted me; and kept me in unlawful incommunicado detention for five days under the most horrendous, cruel and inhumane conditions imaginable.

Second, I wish to express my deep and sincere condolences for the innocent Kenyans who have been brutally murdered by organized criminal enterprise purporting to be the “police.”

All the victims of the cascading cruelty and barbarism sponsored by the illegitimate wield era of State power must be condemned in the strongest terms possible as they have no place in a civilized modern democratic, which regrettably Kenya is not, but which is what NRM-Kenya, which I lead stand, aspire and is committed to.

See Also: Government confirms why it deported NRM General Miguna Miguna

Third, let me take this opportunity to thank my wife and family, H.E. President Raila Amolo Odinga, my comrades in the NRM-K, the gallant advocates who have defended me, and all patriots and friends of Kenya who have kept vigil and ensured that the despots eventually produced me in court, even if in contempt of numerous court orders.

Fourth, I have never, ever renounced my Kenyan citizenship and will never do that. I’ve never even contemplated it.

Fifth, the constitution is crystal clear: no one can invalidate or purport to cancel the citizenship of a Kenyan born citizen. So, Matiang’i has no authority - and I didn’t request him - to “take me home” as he shamelessly claimed.

Sixth, even if one had intended to deport me anywhere for whatever reasons, there are well laid legal procedures that must be followed and fundamental rights that must be upheld but which Matiang’i and his illegitimate thugs have violated.

Seventh, the illegitimate wielders of power have destroyed and illegally seized my property without any legal excuse or justification.

Eighth, three of the goons who kidnapped me and illegally held me incommunicado threatened to kill me. They are Chief Inspector Njoroge, a Mr. Kamau (an immigration officer) and the head of the Flying Squad, Said!

And finally, I will challenge all the illegal and unconditional actions by the despots in court starting today. I have instructed a battery of competent advocates to ensure that the ongoing rogue purveyors of impunity are brought to book. They are not above the law, even though they behave as if they are.”



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​