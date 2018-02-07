“Dear Uhuru Kenyatta, Tumetoka Mbali…” – Outspoken Lawyer pens letter to the President

SUMMARY Popular lawyer Donald B. Kipkorir has taken to his Facebook page to pen a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta In his letter, he tells the president what is possible to achieve in his final term and what is not

Dear Mr. President Uhuru Kenyatta

Your Excellency, it’s too late to be a Benevolent Dictator. A successful Benevolent Dictatorship needs uninterrupted One-Man show for minimum fifteen years, with economic growth of minimum 13% p.a. plus the population growth rate. So, for Kenya to be industrialized, we need a minimum 17% annual economic growth rate. ​

Park Chung-hee Of South Korea, Lee Kuan Yew Of Singapore, Mahathir Mohamad Of Malaysia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan Of Turkey delivered.

Leadership is a social contract between the King and the citizens. It’s inherent in all human beings to trade off certain freedoms for certain comforts. In the above dictatorships, the people slowly, gradually and finally surrendered their rights when the leaders delivered a completely new life for them. All above Benevolent Dictators took South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Turkey from backwater States to industrialized and developed economies in less than fifteen years.

And there is a BIG difference between Benevolent Dictatorship and Kleptocratic Dictatorship ... Benevolent Dictatorship leads a country completely devoid of corruption or ethnic or filial favour. No Benevolent Dictator names a building, street or university in their names or that of their family members. They leave no memorial in their honor other than their development record. They don’t do any business. The only money they earn is their State Salary. On the other hand, Kleptocratic Dictators do the opposite.

Africa has never had a Benevolent Dictator except for Thomas Sankara and Paul Kagame.

Your Excellency, Four Years is too short to industrialize Kenya. Unless we get huge deposits of Oil, Gas, Diamonds and Gold same time. Bottom line, you will leave Kenya in 2022, worse off or slightly better than now, but for sure not industrialized.

Your advisers, may not be students of History and Politics. If they were, they will tell you that for the Four Years, the lasting legacy you can leave is solid Constitutional Order. Let the full implementation of our Constitution be what you bequeath the next Government.

What is being done harassing Opposition leaders is pyrrhic. It is an empty exercise. No High Court Judge will allow it. The High Court will countermand all the harassment. Your Minister for Internal Security is over excited. But again, if he takes time to read books of History and Politics, he will know that his actions are futile and one day, he will be held accountable.

Your Excellency, I sign off reminding you that tumetoka mbali!



