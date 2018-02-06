+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
Man United target Griezmann falls out with Atletico fans, leaves Spain
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 06, 2018 at 14:42 EAT
man-united-target-griezmann-falls-out-with-atletico-fans-leaves-spain
Griezmann has left Spain
SUMMARY

Could Antoine Griezmann be headed out of Spain?

He recently left Spain after being jeered by Atletico Madrid fans in their 1-0 win over Valencia

Atletico Madrid and France forward Antoine Griezmann has left Spain after falling out with Atletico Madrid fans during a match against Valencia at the club’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

According to English outlet The Mirror, Griezmann was angry after the La Liga clash with Valencia on Sunday evening after fans jeered him for wasting time.

As the game approached stoppage time, Atletico Madrid pounced and caught Valencia on the break, instead of completing the counter-attack, Griezmann slowed down and decided to hold on to the before, before releasing it down the line.

See Also: Henrikh Mkhitaryan sheds tears as he bids Man United teammates farewell



See Also: This is the man standing in the way of Alexis Sanchez’s move to Man United

Supporters reacted hostilely to the 26-year old’s move, feeling that he should have gone for goal instead of trying to waste time.

Reacting to the jeers, ‘Grizzy’ gestured to the crowd, telling them to keep quiet before he exploded – shouting and waving his hands at the fans.

Even though Atletico Madrid won 1-0 on the night, Griezmann was still angry at the fans for jeering him and took a plane back to France.

See Also: BALE-GRIEZMANN-DYBALA: Manchester United decide to settle on one – Fans will go crazy

He posted pictures on his Instagram less than 24 hours later showing his whereabouts – Macon, France.

His dispute with the Atletico Madrid faithful has created room for Man United fans to speculate, with many seeing it as an opportunity Man United should seize.


Griezmann was almost a Man United player in the summer, before a transfer ban on Atletico Madrid stopped him from signing for Jose Mourinho’s team. 




Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Griezmann
antoine griezmann
manchetser united
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
jose-mourinho-aims-to-shock-the-world-by-signing-psg-star-in-january

Sports

Jose Mourinho aims to shock the world by signing PSG star in January

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 04 Jan 2018 10:41am

genius-decision-manchester-united-identify-carrick-s-replacement-and-man-city-fans-will-hate-it

Sports

GENIUS DECISION: Manchester United identify Carrick’s replacement and Man City fans will hate it

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 30 Dec 2017 10:56am

romelu-lukaku-becomes-laughing-stock-trolled-heavily-on-social-media-after-poor-derby-display

Sports

Romelu Lukaku becomes laughing stock – trolled heavily on social media after poor derby display

By Robert Abong'o | Mon 11 Dec 2017 08:26am

More From This Author
miguna-miguna-speaks-for-the-first-time-since-his-deportation-says-he-never-renounced-kenyan-citizenship

Politics

Miguna Miguna speaks for the first time since his deportation - says he never renounced Kenyan citizenship

By Robert Abong'o & Miguna Miguna | Wed 07 Feb 2018 12:29pm

dear-uhuru-kenyatta-tumetoka-mbali-outspoken-lawyer-pens-letter-to-the-president

News

“Dear Uhuru Kenyatta, Tumetoka Mbali…” – Outspoken Lawyer pens letter to the President

By Donald B. Kipkorir | Wed 07 Feb 2018 11:54am

ugly-nominated-senator-millicent-omanga-and-babu-owino-rip-each-other-apart-on-social-media

Politics

UGLY: Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and Babu Owino rip each other apart on social media

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 07 Feb 2018 11:36am

Popular Stories
ugly-nominated-senator-millicent-omanga-and-babu-owino-rip-each-other-apart-on-social-media

Politics

UGLY: Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and Babu Owino rip each other apart on social media

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 11:36am

reactions-after-james-wanjagi-death-announcement

News

Reactions after James Wanjagi death announcement

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 08:29am

uhuru-is-walking-into-traps-set-by-the-sly-opposition

Politics

Uhuru is walking into traps set by the sly Opposition

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 07:49am

nation-media-group-apologizes-for-publishing-jimmy-wanjigi-death-announcement

News

Nation Media Group apologizes for publishing Jimmy Wanjigi death announcement

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 10:07am

babu-owino-sends-his-apology-to-miguna-miguna-after-he-was-deported

News

Babu Owino sends his apology to Miguna Miguna after he was deported

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 10:07am

dear-uhuru-kenyatta-tumetoka-mbali-outspoken-lawyer-pens-letter-to-the-president

News

“Dear Uhuru Kenyatta, Tumetoka Mbali…” – Outspoken Lawyer pens letter to the President

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 11:54am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Fred Muriuki

Fred Muriuki