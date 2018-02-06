Man United target Griezmann falls out with Atletico fans, leaves Spain

SUMMARY Could Antoine Griezmann be headed out of Spain? He recently left Spain after being jeered by Atletico Madrid fans in their 1-0 win over Valencia

Atletico Madrid and France forward Antoine Griezmann has left Spain after falling out with Atletico Madrid fans during a match against Valencia at the club’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

According to English outlet The Mirror, Griezmann was angry after the La Liga clash with Valencia on Sunday evening after fans jeered him for wasting time. ​

As the game approached stoppage time, Atletico Madrid pounced and caught Valencia on the break, instead of completing the counter-attack, Griezmann slowed down and decided to hold on to the before, before releasing it down the line.

Supporters reacted hostilely to the 26-year old’s move, feeling that he should have gone for goal instead of trying to waste time.

Reacting to the jeers, ‘Grizzy’ gestured to the crowd, telling them to keep quiet before he exploded – shouting and waving his hands at the fans.

Even though Atletico Madrid won 1-0 on the night, Griezmann was still angry at the fans for jeering him and took a plane back to France.

He posted pictures on his Instagram less than 24 hours later showing his whereabouts – Macon, France.

His dispute with the Atletico Madrid faithful has created room for Man United fans to speculate, with many seeing it as an opportunity Man United should seize.





Griezmann was almost a Man United player in the summer, before a transfer ban on Atletico Madrid stopped him from signing for Jose Mourinho’s team.











