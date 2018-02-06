+ Post your Story

Kenya Bus Management (KBS) advises SportPesa Mega Jackpot winner how to spend Sh230 million
By Fay Ngina | Updated Feb 06, 2018 at 14:23 EAT
kenya-bus-management-kbs-advises-sportpesa-mega-jackpot-winner-how-to-spend-sh230-million
Lucky Kenyan wins Mega Jackpot
SUMMARY
  • KBS asks Sh230 million SportPesa Mega Jackpot winner to invest in the transport industry with them
  • Samuel Abisai was the last person to win the Mega Jackpot, bagging a whopping Sh221 million

Kenya Bus Management (KBS) has asked the winner of Sh230 million SportPesa Mega Jackpot winner to invest in the transport industry with them.

“@SportPesa Congrats to the winner of #SportPesaMegaJackpot you're welcome to invest in the transport industry with #KBS, your preferred option!,” tweeted KBS.

@SportPesa Congrats to the winner of #SportPesaMegaJackpot you're welcome to invest in the transport industry with #KBS, your preferred option! pic.twitter.com/U9ryK2aoK8

See Also: SportPesa announces that a lucky Kenyan has won Sh230 million Mega Jackpot
— Kenya Bus Management (@KenyaBusLtd) February 6, 2018

On Tuesday 6 February, Sportpesa announced that a lucky Kenyan had won the mega Jackpot.

“We are proud to announce that the #SportPesaMegaJackpot worth KShs 230,742,881/= has been WON! It is the BIGGEST amount ever in Kenya!!! We have a winner! More to be revealed in the coming moments!,” sportpesa posted on their twitter handle.

We are proud to announce that the #SportPesaMegaJackpot worth KShs 230,742,881/= has been WON! It is the BIGGEST amount ever in Kenya!!!

We have a winner! More to be revealed in the coming moments!#MadeOfWinners pic.twitter.com/7exi4WVUdD

See Also: SportPesa’s move to cancel all local sports sponsorship sparks sharp reactions from Kenyans
— SportPesa (@SportPesa) February 6, 2018

Samuel Abisai was the last person to win the Mega Jackpot, bagging a whopping Sh221 million.

