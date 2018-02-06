Kenya Bus Management (KBS) advises SportPesa Mega Jackpot winner how to spend Sh230 million

SUMMARY KBS asks Sh230 million SportPesa Mega Jackpot winner to invest in the transport industry with them

Samuel Abisai was the last person to win the Mega Jackpot, bagging a whopping Sh221 million

“@SportPesa Congrats to the winner of #SportPesaMegaJackpot you're welcome to invest in the transport industry with #KBS, your preferred option!,” tweeted KBS. ​

On Tuesday 6 February, Sportpesa announced that a lucky Kenyan had won the mega Jackpot.

“We are proud to announce that the #SportPesaMegaJackpot worth KShs 230,742,881/= has been WON! It is the BIGGEST amount ever in Kenya!!! We have a winner! More to be revealed in the coming moments!,” sportpesa posted on their twitter handle.

