Moses Kuria’s sarcastic comment about Miguna’s Asthma attack ignites Twitter war
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 06, 2018 at 13:19 EAT
SUMMARY

Moses Kuria made fun of Miguna Miguna's Asthma attack while he was still at Lari Police station

In a reply tweet to advocate Edwin Sifuna, Kuria asked him to use an inhaler on behalf of Miguna who was in the cells

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria took a swipe at Advocate and Law Society of Kenya Member Edwin Sifuna after it was reported that National Resistance Movement (NRM) self-proclaimed General Miguna Miguna has suffered an Asthma attack.

On his Twitter page on Sunday, February 4, Sifuna informed the public that Miguna had indeed suffered from an Asthma attack but the OCS at Lari police station was too hostile to let him pass an inhaler to the ailing general.

Its true. We recieved info that Miguna has suffered an Asthma attack. I have with me an inhaler but the OCS has become hostile. He wont let me see my client to give him the medication. #FreeMigunaMigunaNow #freemigunamiguna https://t.co/K6pQnyz3SG

See Also: Miguna Miguna speaks for the first time since his deportation - says he never renounced Kenyan citizenship
— Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) February 4, 2018

Moses Kuria replied to the tweet, asking Sifuna to ‘Inhale of his behalf’ (Miguna’s) since lawyers were meant to represent people.

Inhale on his behalf. That is why we hire lawyers. To represent us— Moses Kuria (@HonMoses_Kuria) February 4, 2018

Miguna Miguna was arrested on Friday, February 2 in connection to administering the ‘swearing-in’ oath to National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga and for being part of NRM – an illegal organization. He was later granted sh 50,000 bond but not released.

See Also: Babu Owino sends his apology to Miguna Miguna after he was deported

Kenyans took to social media to express their displeasure at Moses Kuria. Here is a sample of reactions from social media: 


Moses Kuria will not be with us when we go to heaven pic.twitter.com/anevLwsCod

See Also: DEPORTED OR EXILED? Priceless reactions from Kenyans after Miguna's sudden 'deportation'
— Ohta Ryota (@Ohta_Ryota) February 4, 2018

Thank you. Nobody will save a brainwashed group to understand that the enemy we have can only be solved by us "people". When we expect someone like Moses kuria to think on behalf of a group, we are certainly doomed.— J o h n i e (@JohnieMuiah) February 6, 2018

And if you didn't know, Moses Kuria SUCCEEDED Nicholas Biwott if you know what I mean.#MigunaCharged #FreeMigunaMigunaNow— The Big Bill (@TheBigBillKe) February 6, 2018

i do not support moses kuria opinions in any way......he is not a leader— josman (@itsckariuki) February 6, 2018

What a poor state of Government is this...Government which depends on people likes of Moses Kuria to advice them! ????. Change is coming!
Taking someone from Nairobi to Kajiado is bullshit— Mzalendo Fulani (@Mzaleeh) February 6, 2018

Even Prof. Wangare Maathai came from the same region as Moses Kuria! There is definitely nothing one can do to salvage wrecks like Tuju & Kuria, et al!— M Onduko (@monduko) February 6, 2018

I don’t support Moses Kuria because he is a tribal bigot and ethnic supremacist but I will never advocate for him to be captured illegally and his house bombed however much I don’t support his ideology and I will defend his rights when that is done

#FreeMigunaMigunaNow— Ibrahim (@ibrahimdoyo) February 6, 2018

One time in Kenya Moses Kuria will be on the other side of the govt and he will know what it feels— LOLO CHANDE LOLO? (@chande_lolo) February 6, 2018

@MutahiNgunyi is just empty minded the same applies to Moses kuria— Alphonce Steve Ogola (@MikeSte23961285) February 5, 2018

You know why they do it? Because we only protest when "our" politician is arrested.

How many poor Kenyans have stayed in remand for years without their cases heard? Thousands? Anyone cares? No!

We only complain when our "Miguna Miguna" or our "Moses Kuria" is arrested— Wangai (@ItsWangai) February 5, 2018


Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



