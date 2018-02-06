sonko-s-final-decision-after-igathe-s-exit

SUMMARY Governor Sonko said he is ready to serve Nairobi County without a deputy

This follows the resignation of Polycarp Igathe as Deputy Governor for Nairobi

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Mbuvi has made his final decision to replace former Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe.



Speaking during the burial of Obadiah Mutinda, father of Nairobi County Legal Adviser Alphonce Mutinda in Makueni County, Sonko said that he is ready to serve without a deputy. ​

Sonko toll off his critics that who painted that he cannot deliver as the Nairobi Governor.

The governor also said that he will work to ensure that the residents of Nairobi are well served.

Mr. Igathe shocked many after writing a resignation letter barely six months after assuming office citing failure to earn the trust of his boss.

“I write to resign my seat as the elected Deputy Governor of Nairobi City County effective 1pm, Wednesday, 31st January 2018. Serving Kenyans, in Nairobi under your leadership, has been a high honour and distinct privilege. I am grateful to Nairobians and yourself for giving me the opportunity to serve. Thank you and please accept my highest personal regards,” wrote Igathe in a letter addressed to the Nairobi Governor.

Here is Sonko's speech during the burial;



