aden-duale-slams-raila-for-attending-miguna-s-court-proceedings

The Opposition leader had gone to the Milimani Law Court to demand the release of Miguna Miguna

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale on Monday 5 February slammed National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition leader Raila Odinga for attending self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna’s court proceedings.



In a tweet, Mr. Duale said that Raila’s move to attending the proceedings showed that he is bored and has no state functions to perform. ​

“What's the people's president doing in court, a judiciary that confirmed president Uhuru Legitimacy? Baba is bored with no state functions to perform,” Duale posted on his twitter handle.





What's the people's president doing in court , a judiciary that confirmed president uhuru Legitimacy . Baba is bored with no state functions to perform https://t.co/RN3MXEGSOZ— Hon. Aden Duale (@HonAdenDuale) February 5, 2018

The Opposition leader was among the many people who had gone to the Milimani Law Court to demand the release of Miguna Miguna.

Miguna was arrested on Friday 2 February for facilitating Raila Odinga’s swearing-in ceremony that took place on January 30.

However, High Court judge Luka Kimaru on Monday 5 February sent an order to Inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to Miguna Miguna in court at 2 pm the same day.

The judge said if Miguna is not availed, an explanation should be presented failure to which there will be punishment for contempt and defying court orders.

