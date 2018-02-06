+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Why Opposition MPs are plotting coup in their party
By Grapevine | Updated Feb 06, 2018 at 08:23 EAT
why-opposition-mps-are-plotting-coup-in-their-party
Opposition MPs planning coup on their party
SUMMARY
  • Some Opposition MPs are not happy with top party officials whom they accuse of abandoning the party
  • One of the officials has been accused of focusing much on his new Parliamentary role

Are some Opposition MPs plotting a coup in their party chief? Grapevine has been informed that the opposition legislators are not happy with top party officials whom they accuse of abandoning the party.

One of the officials has been accused of focusing much on his new Parliamentary role after bagging a powerful position, while another official is accused of going silent despite holding a crucial party position.

The MPs were ranting on the party’s WhatsApp group after the officials seemingly ignored their questions.

See Also: Six bedroom mistakes that break relationships

The angry legislators want to push for a meeting to remove the officials whom they accuse of making the party dormant and replace them with active legislators.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Opposition MPs
coup
party
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
200-workers-fired-as-jubilee-party-reconstructs-secretariat

News

200 workers fired as Jubilee Party reconstructs secretariat

By Allan Mungai | Tue 16 Jan 2018 08:18am

12-sure-signs-that-you-re-in-love-with-him

Lifestyle

12 sure signs that you’re in love with him

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 14 Jan 2018 12:15pm

renowned-lawmaker-shocks-constituents-as-he-makes-a-fool-of-himself-at-year-end-party

News

Renowned lawmaker shocks constituents as he makes a fool of himself at year-end party

By Grapevine | Tue 02 Jan 2018 08:16am

More From This Author
list-of-kenyan-politicians-who-cried-in-public-and-why

Politics

List of Kenyan politicians who cried in public and why

By Fay Ngina | Wed 07 Feb 2018 10:40am

nation-media-group-apologizes-for-publishing-jimmy-wanjigi-death-announcement

News

Nation Media Group apologizes for publishing Jimmy Wanjigi death announcement

By Fay Ngina | Wed 07 Feb 2018 10:07am

reactions-after-james-wanjagi-death-announcement

News

Reactions after James Wanjagi death announcement

By Fay Ngina | Wed 07 Feb 2018 08:29am

Popular Stories
ugly-nominated-senator-millicent-omanga-and-babu-owino-rip-each-other-apart-on-social-media

Politics

UGLY: Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and Babu Owino rip each other apart on social media

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 11:36am

reactions-after-james-wanjagi-death-announcement

News

Reactions after James Wanjagi death announcement

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 08:29am

uhuru-is-walking-into-traps-set-by-the-sly-opposition

Politics

Uhuru is walking into traps set by the sly Opposition

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 07:49am

nation-media-group-apologizes-for-publishing-jimmy-wanjigi-death-announcement

News

Nation Media Group apologizes for publishing Jimmy Wanjigi death announcement

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 10:07am

babu-owino-sends-his-apology-to-miguna-miguna-after-he-was-deported

News

Babu Owino sends his apology to Miguna Miguna after he was deported

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 10:07am

dear-uhuru-kenyatta-tumetoka-mbali-outspoken-lawyer-pens-letter-to-the-president

News

“Dear Uhuru Kenyatta, Tumetoka Mbali…” – Outspoken Lawyer pens letter to the President

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 11:54am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Fred Muriuki

Fred Muriuki