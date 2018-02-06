why-opposition-mps-are-plotting-coup-in-their-party

SUMMARY Some Opposition MPs are not happy with top party officials whom they accuse of abandoning the party

One of the officials has been accused of focusing much on his new Parliamentary role

Are some Opposition MPs plotting a coup in their party chief? Grapevine has been informed that the opposition legislators are not happy with top party officials whom they accuse of abandoning the party.



One of the officials has been accused of focusing much on his new Parliamentary role after bagging a powerful position, while another official is accused of going silent despite holding a crucial party position. ​

The MPs were ranting on the party’s WhatsApp group after the officials seemingly ignored their questions.

The angry legislators want to push for a meeting to remove the officials whom they accuse of making the party dormant and replace them with active legislators.



