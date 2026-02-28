Prisons crowned Japanese Ambassador's Cup champions

Audio By Vocalize

Nipher Munyokho of Gitothua Judo Club and Lydia Nashipae of Kajiado North Club during the Japanese Ambassador’s Cup at Kasarani Gymnasium on February 28, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Prisons are the overall winners of the 2026 Japanese Ambassador’s Cup held at Kasarani Gymnasium on Saturday.

They won the Seniors category of the national judo tournament after bagging four gold, four silver, and two bronze medals. They were followed closely by Kajiado Stars and Ulinzi. Police, Kajiado North, the Refugee Team, Gitothua, Ravine, Kenyatta University, and Malindi also secured podium finishes.

The tournament also featured Cadets and Juniors categories, attracting wide national participation as they continue with preparations for upcoming continental championships and 2028 Olympic Games ambitions.

Organised by the Kenya Judo Federation (KJF), the tournament brought together athletes from across the country with Japanese Ambassador to Kenya Hiroshi Matsuura as the chief guest. The event was also graced by KJF president and Kenyan athletics legend Tegla Loroupe.

Even as they praised the winners, Maluki and Matsuura were impressed with the quality of the tournament, saying the strong diplomatic and sporting ties between Kenya and Japan are rooted in the shared values of judo.

The competition served as a major benchmark in athlete development, with participants demonstrating significant improvement compared to previous editions.

Coaches and referees noted sharper tactical awareness, improved rule application, and enhanced physical preparedness — a clear reflection of consistent training and structured preparation across clubs.

The Juniors category saw Kajiado North take top honours, followed by Green Garden and Kajiado Stars, with Gitothua, the Refugee Team, and Malindi also registering podium placements.

In the Cadets division, Kajiado Stars dominated the medal table, followed by Gitothua and the Refugee Team, with strong performances recorded by Green Garden, Kajiado North, Kenyatta University, and other participating teams.