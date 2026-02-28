×
All set for Kisumu County special needs primary school games

By Washington Onyango | Feb. 28, 2026
Kisumu County Primary Special School Sports for Learners stakeholders meeting at Lutheran Special Needs School. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Preparations for this year’s Kisumu County Primary Special School Sports for Learners with Special Needs are in top gear as Bar Korwa Complex in Seme is ready to bring together learners from across the region in a celebration of inclusion and participation.

The upcoming games will feature seven categories: physically impaired, visual impairment, hearing impairment, intellectually challenged, autism, cerebral palsy, and deaf-blind.

Officials say the event is not only about competition but also about awareness and empowerment for learners living with disabilities.

Speaking during a sensitisation clinic for teachers, coaches, and trainers, Kisumu County secretary George Ouko emphasised the spirit behind the games.

“In special needs school games we don’t compete, it is participation and enjoyment,” he said.

He added that moving the games to Seme is part of a deliberate effort to create awareness, including an awareness walk and march past to educate the public on disability issues.

Learners in the physically impaired category will take part in adapted events such as 100m races for amputees, wheelchair races, short-statured races, and single and double crutch races. There will also be special games like darts, swimming, chess, and scrabble, allowing learners with different abilities to showcase their talents.

The Ministry of Education is the main sponsor of the event, supported by stakeholders including TSC Commissioner Timon Oyucho. The officials also appreciated the support of County Director of Education Rosemary Birenge for her role in ensuring preparations remain on course.

Chairperson Rosemary Omondi, who is also the principal of Lutheran Church Special School for the Mentally Handicapped in Kisumu, said the county is fortunate to have skilled teachers in special needs education.

She noted that the games help teachers gain new skills and introduce new disciplines for learners. Her school handles learners with autism, mental impairment, cerebral palsy, and Down syndrome.

County Quality Assurance Officer Kavai Kisia assured parents and teachers that safety measures are in place. He noted that movement, security, and health services have been prioritised, with an ambulance set to be on standby throughout the games.

SNE Coordinator Cosmus Onywera expressed confidence in the county’s readiness, saying preparations are complete and stakeholders are working together to ensure a successful and impactful event.

