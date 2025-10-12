Okal and Irungu star as Kenya dominate Africa Duathlon Cup

Kenya's Megan Irungu wins the Elite Women category during the 2025 Africa Triathlon and Duathlon Cup in Kilifi on October 11, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Under the blazing Kilifi sun and humid coastal winds, Kenya turned endurance into artistry as Joseph Okal led a home sweep at the Africa Duathlon Cup in Kilifi on Saturday.

Okal powered to gold in a performance that symbolised not just personal triumph but the steady rise of Kenya as a continental force in multi-sport racing.

Clocking 1:03:14, Okal looked composed and deliberate, his every stride and pedal stroke reflecting months of focus on transitions and endurance.

“I had a very fast transition where I caught up with the guys there and picked it up from that point,” he said.

“My take-home is progress—you take home what you put in.”

Training from Kazi Mingi in Eldoret, Okal has spent much of the season refining the little details of transition, nutrition and pacing, and they came together perfectly in Kilifi.

“At some point, it stopped being about times and became about mental strength,” he said, pointing to the humid conditions that left even seasoned competitors gasping.

The win was also a milestone in his journey, coming a year after his second-place finish at the National Duathlon Championships in June and building on his podium showing at last year’s Africa Duathlon Cup in Kasarani.

That continuity, he said, is proof that Kenyan duathletes are learning, adapting, and closing the gap on the world stage.

Behind him, Phineas Kinyua made his own statement, finishing second in 1:03:24, just ten seconds behind Okal.

“The bike course was a little tough, the road bumpy, but I kept going,” Kinyua said.

“Sprint distance is harder because I’m used to longer races. My goal is to get into the world category, duathlon is something I’m learning.”

David Wanjiru sealed an all-Kenyan top three, clocking 1:04:39 to complete the podium, his calm rhythm on the bike and disciplined running showing Kenya’s growing technical depth in the sport.

If the men stamped dominance, the women underlined Kenya’s depth.

Meghan Irungu powered to victory in 1:13:56, a blend of grit and grace that saw her glide through transitions and dig deep when it mattered most.

“The race was a bit scary; the other girl took off, but I just kept going and going,” she said.

“The secret for me is transition—I practice it for a week before the race so that it’s always fresh. It worked for me.”

Irungu’s rise has been steady—from her Under-23 triathlon silver earlier this year to this continental title—and her victory marked another high for a programme increasingly built on discipline and consistency.

Her teammate Bernice Kariuki, second in 1:19:07, called her finish a sign of progress.

“The road was better today, no punctures,” she said.

“The difference was in the bike—I’ll work more to get better. Transition is the fourth sport—the more you do competitions, the more you perfect it.”

Adell Wamalwa rounded off the podium in 1:29:04, holding off Iman Kaiza (1:35:20) in a show of Kenyan dominance that electrified the home crowd gathered at the coastal circuit.

Team Kenya’s assistant coach Alfan Mwanyika praised the athletes’ resilience and commitment, pointing to the nation’s natural running heritage as a springboard for success in endurance multi-sports.

“The sport is growing at a very high rate if we put in high-quality training products, nutrition, and facilities,” he said.

“Kenya is a running country—with proper training programmes, diet, and equipment, we can go far.”

He thanked the government and the Ministry of Sports for their support, saying it has made it possible for athletes to focus on performance rather than logistics.

As the dust settled in Kilifi, Okal’s victory wasn’t just a win—it was a statement: that Kenya’s transition from a traditional running powerhouse to a modern multisport contender has truly begun.

Triathlon Kenya president Joycelene Nyambura hailed the results as a sign of what local hosting can achieve.

“Our Kenyans did well, especially those who made it to the podium,” she said.

The team now turns its focus to the Development Cup, set for three weeks’ time, eager to build on momentum and keep Kenya’s flag flying high.